ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

River protection measure would erode our state’s Constitution

By Kendall Cotton
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7eiB_0gD0KvNu00

The Madison River near Ennis, Montana (Photo via Flickr | CC-BY-SA 2.0).

Shortly after celebrating the 50 year anniversary of Montana’s Constitution, a proposed ballot measure appears to be an attempt to cast it aside.

Backers of I-191 seek voter approval to designate the Gallatin and Madison River watersheds as Outstanding Resource Waters, a protected status only found in national parks and wilderness. In doing so, I-191 circumvents the economic protections afforded to Montanans by our Constitution and sets a dangerous precedent for the future.

While legislative bodies have authority to levy taxes and appropriate new spending, regulators can also “spend” taxpayer dollars by imposing regulations that cost property owners dearly to comply with. Montana’s Constitution accounts for this by guaranteeing property owners the due process of law in regulatory proceedings and just compensation before a “regulatory taking” – when government actions result in the owner’s property interest being taken or damaged.

Thanks to these important protections, Montana state agencies have rigorous processes in place to afford due process and ensure policy decisions are constitutionally and economically sound. For instance, the law requires all state agencies to conduct a thorough assessment of how each regulation impacts property owners prior to implementation.

I-191 bypasses constitutional protections to impose the will of a well-connected Bozeman based law firm backing the proposal. The proposal has already been twice rejected by the state Board of Environmental Review, which concluded that it would result in a significant regulatory taking, not to mention be practically and economically unfeasible. Attorney General Austin Knudsen echoed BER’s findings when he found I-191 legally insufficient, saying the proposal “unquestionably” causes a regulatory taking without providing just compensation. After failing to convince regulators to approve their proposal, I-191 backers are now betting they can convince voters to do their bidding.

Montanans can only guess at the consequences to the state if I-191 passes. Unlike when this proposal was previously submitted to regulators, this time there will be no environmental impact statement, no social or economic impact review and no state or local government consultation. If the 2007 impact statement from the Department of Environmental Quality is any guide, Montanans can expect I-191 to destroy economic activity in Gallatin County. DEQ estimated the proposal would reduce the residential development allowed in Big Sky by 89% and commercial development by 99%. Local jobs in construction, real estate, transportation, and local government would be lost. Affordable workforce housing projects, so desperately needed, would be shut down.

A vast coalition of groups has lined up to oppose I-191, again predicting detrimental effects to the local economy, property owners and environmental restoration. Another common theme brought up by many is the harm done to the robust collaborative process currently in place with the regulating agencies. Numerous local outdoor and conservation groups have worked tirelessly for years collaborating with these agencies on river access and restoration projects. Now they worry these projects will be destroyed by I-191, science and local input be damned.

The precedent set by I-191 could open pandora’s box for harmful regulations imposed by controversial activist groups with out-of-state big-money backing. Any radical group with enough money to influence voters might simply choose to sidestep normal regulatory procedure to impose costly regulations via the initiative process, depriving Montanans of the economic protections owed to them by our Constitution.

The Montana Constitution’s guaranteed economic protections are foundational to our way of life, shielding Montanans from radical, big-moneyed influences and ensuring local collaboration around state policy decisions. By circumventing Montana’s Constitution, I-191 erodes these important economic protections. If anything, we should be adding more emphasis on the economic and societal impacts of regulations, not less.

Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.

The post River protection measure would erode our state’s Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

White House declares flood disaster in Montana

The White House on Thursday declared a major disaster in Montana in response to severe flooding in the southern part of the state, availing state and local governments of direct federal assistance, cost sharing and other mitigation and recovery resources. The declaration allows the government and certain nonprofit entities in...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The Antiquities Act is a law that’s protected us for ages

This month marks the 116th anniversary of the Antiquities Act, which authorized presidents to protect public lands as national monuments. Conservation champion President Teddy Roosevelt signed the historic act into law and designated 18 national monuments across the country. Since then, presidents from both parties have successfully deployed it throughout our nation’s history. As we […] The post The Antiquities Act is a law that’s protected us for ages appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Governor Hears from Locals in Gardiner After Flood

"The folks I heard from in Gardiner today have a clear and simple message — Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business." That was the message of Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte after surveying flood damage and listening to locals in Gardiner, and in Montana's Paradise Valley. The governor...
GARDINER, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
City
Ennis, MT
montanarightnow.com

2 former Montana governors discuss constitution, shape of democracy

Two former Montana governors on opposite sides of the political spectrum brought down the closing curtain of the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitutional Convention, urging respectful dialogue in times intense discourse. Former GOP Gov. Marc Racicot and former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday discussed “Hope and Vision for...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Regulatory Taking#Madison River#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Montana Lrb Photo#Flickr Cc By Sa#I 191#Montanans
Fairfield Sun Times

2022 likely to join Montana’s worst floods

Montana’s roaring rivers are keen to flooding and shattering records, but it takes a perfect storm seen about half a dozen times in recorded history to cause the widespread damage seen last week. The 2022 flood season has set new high water marks along the Yellowstone River and its...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Mai Wah: Remembering the legacy of Chinese immigrants in Montana

The Mai Wah Noodles and Chop Suey sign atop the building on West Mercury Street are printed in big black-and-white letters, a visible and permanent reminder of what was once home to one of the largest Chinese communities in the intermountain West. The building stands where the people are no longer, though. The bulk of […] The post Mai Wah: Remembering the legacy of Chinese immigrants in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BUTTE, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

FWP seeks input on shooting range opportunities near Butte

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking ideas and input about the possibility of a new or enhanced public firearm shooting range near Butte. FWP is working with the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow to scope out community interest in a public shooting range that would be administered by FWP. To that end, FWP has developed an online survey as a first step in gathering input on the public’s interest in a shooting range near Butte and any potential benefits, concerns, locations and needed amenities.
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana budget on a ‘sugar high,’ but revenue declines projected

On a “sugar high,” the state of Montana is projected to have a lot of extra money in reserve by the start of the 2025 biennium, but revenue is volatile, and a shortfall already is forecast for firefighting. At the end of the 2021 legislative session, the ending fund balance was expected to be $157.2 […] The post Montana budget on a ‘sugar high,’ but revenue declines projected appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,078 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 283,054 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,078 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,340 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,492,127 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,822...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana elections official say new statewide technology did well, expect it to be ready by 2023

The test of a new elections system this month revealed some tweaks that need to be made, but several elections officials in Montana said they anticipate the new system will be ready in 2023 as planned. Elections have been in the public eye in Montana and nationally the last couple of years as some people, […] The post Montana elections official say new statewide technology did well, expect it to be ready by 2023 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Black Pioneers in Montana: The Stories You Didn’t Hear in School

June 19th we celebrate "Juneteenth" when African-Americans learned of their emancipation. I feel like many Montanans are painfully unaware of the history of black pioneers that came to our own state. Sure, you're probably familiar with Mary Fields, aka "Stagecoach Mary" who lived in the Cascade area from the 1890s to 1914 and was a strong woman who feared no man, but there are so many more.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Hunters: Leap on Leftover Licenses Starting Monday

It will take some online submissions. Maybe not your favorite, but it could be worth the effort. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that drawings for some of their surplus licenses for deer and elk will begin this Monday, June 20 and continue through . More will be made available for other species starting August 9. Hopefully a system that was enacted two years will make this an easier process to at least get in the drawings.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 6/18/22

Looking to do some fishing this weekend? Why not? It is FREE fishing weekend here in Montana/ Ge tout there and rip some lips. Hear all of our latest reports from our correspondents around the state.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana’s people-oriented constitution turns 50 and still serves us well

My fellow Montanans, I am sorry that the trip from Phoenix to Helena is a little too much for these soon to be 97-year-old bones. But, I join you in spirit. In 1969, when Jean and I moved to Helena from our Tule Creek farm in Roosevelt County, strong winds of change were sweeping Montana. […] The post Montana’s people-oriented constitution turns 50 and still serves us well appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy