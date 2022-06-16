ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FIA to act after F1 drivers complain about ‘porpoising’ affecting health

By Giles Richards
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXzqF_0gD0Klns00
Cars go down the straight at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Photograph: Florent Gooden/Dppi/LiveMedia/REX/Shutterstock

The FIA is to enforce rule changes that prevent the violent bouncing of cars known as porpoising. Formula One’s governing body was prompted into action after a number of drivers spoke out at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix , warning they may end up suffering from long-term health problems if it was not addressed.

With many drivers experiencing neck and back pain after Baku, and several noting they found difficulty focusing on braking zones because of the propensity of the bouncing, the FIA has opted to step in under safety grounds, meaning their reforms do not require the agreement of the teams.

Related: Lewis Hamilton expects to race in F1 Canadian GP despite back pain in Baku

“The FIA has decided to intervene following consultation with its doctors in the interests of safety of the drivers,” they said. “In a sport where the competitors are routinely driving at speeds in excess of 300kmh, it is considered that all of a driver’s concentration needs to be focused on that task and that excessive fatigue or pain experienced by a driver could have significant consequences should it result in a loss of concentration.

“In addition, the FIA has concerns in relation to the immediate physical impact on the health of the drivers, a number of whom have reported back pain following recent events.”

Porpoising occurs on straights as cars gain and lose downforce from the ground-effect aerodynamics beneath the floor of the vehicle. It is an unexpected side-effect of regulations introduced before the new season, with some teams suffering from it more than others. Mercedes are among those to have had problems and in Azerbaijan underwent the worst of the phenomenon thus far. Lewis Hamilton was barely able to climb from his car and his teammate, George Russell, who is director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, was especially outspoken on the need for the FIA to step in. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has also been insistent this is an issue that needs addressing.

In Baku, Russell compared it to footballers suffering from cognitive impairment having repeatedly headed a ball. “When they had the massively heavy footballs and there was research done and analysis done that there were health consequences for these chaps who were heading the ball and things were changed,” he said. “F1 is the centre of innovation, there’s no reason why we can’t find a scientific solution for this.”

Teams who have not suffered from the problem, such as Red Bull, believe there should not be a rule change because they have gone down a design route with their cars that has left them unable to deal with porpoising. However, drivers have noted that even teams with little porpoising want action, pointing out that the low ride height and stiffness of suspension required under the ground-effect formula produced significant impacts through the body, even without the overt visible bouncing.

“The compression, you’re sore and you feel you’re getting squeezed,” said McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. “It’s also the frequency. It’s this shaking of the brain and the spine, I don’t think is good, long-term.

“I know George has been very vocal about it. They’ve suffered a lot. And I 100% sympathise with him.”

The FIA has taken on drivers’ concerns and stepped in, stating it would begin by examining the under-car planks and skids to determine design and wear. The governing body will also, in consultation with the teams, quantify an acceptable level of “vertical oscillation”, or how much bouncing would be deemed to be within safe parameters.

With the current design formula set to last until at least 2025 when new engines are introduced, for the longer term the FIA will hold a meeting with the teams to define measures that will permanently address the phenomenon for the forthcoming years.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reveals What Forced Sergio Perez To Retire

After a difficult qualifying session for Sergio Perez after he hit the wall in Q2, the Sunday of the Canada Grand Prix didn’t go to plan either as he was forced to retire after what was thought to be gearbox issues after only 8 laps. Now, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has explained what […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reveals What Forced Sergio Perez To Retire appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Spun

Look: Max Verstappen Has Blunt Message For Lewis Hamilton

There's no love lost between Formula One superstars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. But amid a growing controversy over certain racing conditions, Verstappen is not pleased with some recent comments from Hamilton. "Porpoising" - an aerodynamics issue causing the racecar to rock the driver back and forth, often to the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Banning abortions is just the start – next the US right want to outlaw contraception

Jacky Eubanks has a fire in her belly, Donald Trump’s endorsement under her belt and the eradication of birth control on her mind. A week ago no one had heard of Eubanks, a recent college graduate who is running for a Michigan state senate seat with Trump’s seal of approval. Now the Gen Z-ealot is all over the news because of a recent interview with a Christian organisation called Church Militant, in which she promised to vote to make birth control illegal should the opportunity arise.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Back Pain#Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

‘I’m appalled’: The artist who put up a giant sign for refugees at sea to read

Perched above the west promenade in Newhaven, as visible to refugees out at sea as it is to dogwalkers strolling along the front, is a huge message written in bright fairground lights, held aloft by a scaffold five metres high. “You imagine what you desire,” says the text sculpture, one of six by the Glasgow-based artist Nathan Coley that are currently installed at various locations across the Sussex landscape.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Guardian

322K+
Followers
79K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy