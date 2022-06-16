ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Tickets are on sale now for the Country Rodeo Finals

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
Tickets are on sale now for the Country Rodeo Finals which take place in the Main Grandstand Arena at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 30.

All seats are General Admission and are on sale now at $25 for adults 13 and older and $15 for children between three and 12.

Children's tickets can be purchased online at www.MidStateFair.com . The ticket price will increase to $25 for both adults and children on the day of the show.

The Country Rodeo Finals is a part of the California Mid-State Fair which runs from July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead.”

This year’s Country Rodeo Finals will feature a new addition, Maddison McDonald, who’s been a featured act of the National Finals Rodeo for the last 10 years, as well as popular rodeo announcer Anthony Lucia.

The parachute flag drop will also make a return to open the show. In addition, fans will be treated to specialty acts throughout the performance, including rodeo clown Matt Merritt, an entertainer of the Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour.

The Country Rodeo Finals will begin at 7 p.m.

