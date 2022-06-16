ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groom Slammed for Putting 'Ego-Boosting' Lie in Wedding Speech

By Amanda Spence
 4 days ago
"Honestly, marrying him would be a mistake," a Redditor said. "Buying this house with him was probably a...

Moses the great
4d ago

Tel him groom speech is canceled. No one cares anyway. They want to enjoy themselves not listen to a guy try to brag (lie) about his house

Leslie Reynolds
4d ago

Um…I’m not going to be too melodramatic and say run fast & far, but I would definitely press pause on those wedding plans.

LMAOallthetime
4d ago

Well can he just say “WE bought a house together” as part of their accomplishments in the relationship? Pray he doesn’t get drunk and just blurt stuff out at the wedding/reception.

