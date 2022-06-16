White House won't reveal Biden's last COVID-19 test after contacts test positive

Related
Hunter Biden's daughter offers GOP senator phone call with father on one condition
Hunter Biden's daughter made a unique offer to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Tuesday when she said she would put the Republican on the phone with her father if Johnson voted for gun control legislation.
Biden administration cancels all remaining student loan debt for 560,000 borrowers
The Biden administration is offering a new round of student loan debt relief for more than half a million borrowers who were students of Corinthian Colleges.
DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban
EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
Joe Manchin missed a furious call from Biden after sinking his $2 trillion spending bill on live TV and turning his phone off: report
Biden tried to secure Sen. Joe Manchin's backing for his domestic package, but he ultimately couldn't.
Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms
White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
CNBC
Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden
Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
Kamala Harris called out on 'The Five' on border crisis: Where is she?
The co-hosts of "The Five" Monday questioned where border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris is as the border crisis intensifies and the largest migrant caravan approaches the U.S. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Look here's the thing. You'd think the woman as a prosecutor would understand that if our money is...
Biden blasted for continuing to shift blame, refusing to take responsibility for crises
President Biden continues to be lambasted for refusing to take even partial responsibility for multiple mounting crises, as gas prices crossed the $5 per gallon mark in many states amid unending inflation. Over the weekend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rebuffed claims the administration could substantively act to bring Americans some...
BET
More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’
Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley's Controversial Diary: Florida Woman Aimee Harris Under FBI Investigation For Selling It
FBI is investigating a Florida woman, who found Ashley Biden's controversial diary and sold it to a right-wing organization. Aimee Harris reportedly sold the diary to Project Veritas for upwards of $40,000.
Conway torches 'disconnected' White House: Biden is at the beach and Kamala Harris is nowhere
While gas prices spike and President Biden’s poll numbers sink, former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway called out Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for not being present to address the issues Americans are facing. "They are so disconnected from the American people. They don't even show up...
Donald Trump's Chances vs. Joe Biden if He Runs Again in 2024
The former president has not formally announced he will run for president again, but he has constantly hinted at the idea following his defeat in 2020.
Biden first president to say Americans 'are wrong': Ari Fleischer
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer asserted that President Biden is the first president to say while in office that "the American people are wrong" Tuesday on "Hannity." FLEISCHER: It just shows how out of touch and out to lunch the Biden administration is when it comes to what's on the minds of the American people. Joe Biden's not the first president, Sean, who's been running in an economy or in a country where the overwhelming majority of the people think the country is on the wrong track, things are bad. But he's the first president to run by saying that the American people are wrong.
SF archbishop who banned Pelosi from Communion passed over in cardinal assignment
Pope Francis has passed over higher-ranking San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and named Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, California, as one of 21 new cardinals in the Catholic Church.
Biden falls off bike on morning ride while greeting crowd
President Joe Biden fell off his bike early Saturday morning while greeting a crowd during a morning ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
U.S. Doesn't Plan to Lift Negative COVID-19 Test Requirements for International Travelers Soon
All international travelers flying into the U.S. must still show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The travel industry argues that the requirement is hurting the economy and is no longer needed. When will the U.S. lift the negative COVID test requirement for international travelers?. Article continues below advertisement. If...
David Gergen: 'Dumbfounded' by Biden's Saudi trip
David Gergen, former adviser to four U.S. Presidents, talks to Bianna Golodryga about President Biden’s struggle to message on the economy.
Congress and Biden Probably Just Made the Shipping Problem Worse
Last summer, amid clogged ports and skyrocketing international shipping rates, irate U.S. exporters called on Congress to act. The result was the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA), passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on June 16. The law is ostensibly aimed at reforming U.S. shipping law to provide fair treatment for American exporters. Unfortunately, the bill creates a mess of a law that does little to address current domestic regulations that exacerbated problems in the supply chain caused by the pandemic, which have yet to fully abate.
Biden called out over warning to Big Oil as energy secretary exercises electric car stock options
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm reportedly exercised $1.6 million in stock options with an electric vehicle technology firm as she and President Biden urge action on climate change while Americans face $5 per gallon on unleaded 87 octane. Granholm reportedly sold her holdings in Burlingame, Calif.-based Proterra in 2021, but the...
