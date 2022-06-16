ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Zookeeper fatally mauled after trying to pet tiger during feeding time

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

A private zookeeper was fatally mauled by a large tiger after trying to pet the big cat during feeding time.

Jose de Jesus, a 23-year-old employee at a Mexican zoo, put his right hand through the tiger's cage and waved it during the predator's scheduled meal time, according to viral footage posted to social media .

De Jesus can be heard talking to the tiger. However, his calm words turned into blood-curdling screams when the animal sank its teeth and claws into his arm.


A massive pool of blood can be seen spilling from the mangled hand.

De Jesus was taken to a hospital, but he refused to let medical personnel amputate his hand, according to a report.

He later died of a heart attack at the hospital.

Footage of the attack was released to demonstrate that the man's actions were the cause of his own death, the owner of the tiger said.

The owner also stated he covered the cost of the victim's medical bills, the report noted.

There is an investigation into the attack.

