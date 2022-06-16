Fire destroys metal-clad building in SE Portland

No one is hurt in the massive blaze that destroyed a commercial building where trailers were being built early Thursday.

An early morning fire destroyed a metal-clad building where trailers were being built in Southeast Portland early Thursday, June 16.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

A man who was working nearby told KOIN 6 he was completing a report when he heard an explosion.

"I thought a cannon went off," said Naythin Fahey. "It kind of shook the room a little bit. It wasn't like no small explosion. It was something of some magnitude."

Fahey said that explosion created a "big boom and a lot of smoke."

"The building just blew up," he continued. "I looked behind me and saw a bunch of black smoke. I got over here to make sure everyone was okay."

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, just before 4:30 a.m., Portland and Clackamas fire crews responded to a commercial fire at 7813 S.E. Luther Rd. When the first crews arrived, they found the building that was on fire but had trouble reaching it because if the location. It is located between the Springwater Trail and Johnson Creek Blvd with a long driveway that was accessed from Luther Road.

When crews were able to reach the building, they found it was fully engulfed in fire. The commander determined that this would be a defensive fire, meaning it would only be fought from the outside of the building. Because of the volume of fire and potential for spread, the commander requested a second alarm.

According to the fire bureau, a couple of challenges firefighters faced were limited access to fire apparatus and limited water due to distance from hydrants. Firefighters were able to work through these challenges and keep the fire contained to the one building. The metal building housed parts for building trailers, including tires that will burn for some time.

The fire investigator responded and determined that the origin of the fire was a dumpster on the exterior of the building and the cause is under investigation.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.