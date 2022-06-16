ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'Life is short': Ken Paxton faces backlash for suggesting Uvalde massacre was part of God's plan

By Matthew Kitchen
Chron.com
Chron.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the Texas attorney general was offered the opportunity to comfort families of the Uvalde school shooting, he explained he believes "there's a purpose in what God...

www.chron.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
The Independent

‘Why only in America?’: Ted Cruz storms out of Texas school shooting interview

Senator Ted Cruz stormed off in the middle of an interview after a Sky Newsjournalist asked why school mass shootings seem to “only happen in America” during a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School.Mark Stone, a US foreign correspondent for the news outlet, asked the Texas senator after the vigil attended by hundreds mourning the 19 children and two teachers murdered on Tuesday if now was the time to enact reform on gun laws in the US.“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” said Mr Cruz, who is scheduled to deliver a speech at...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Fred Guttenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Godly#School Shootings#Politics State#Robb Elementary School
Complex

Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Daily Mail

Greg Abbott has spent $2.9MILLION in taxpayer funds sending 1,700 illegal immigrants in buses to Washington DC: Texas governor's crowdfunding has only raised $112,842

Texas taxpayers are paying the price for Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally to Washington, D.C. As of June 7, $2.9 million in taxpayer funds have sent only 1,778 immigrants to the nation's capital, according to Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) documents – and the figure is expected to rise as more buses have already been deployed and Abbott shows no signs of slowing the stunt.
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy