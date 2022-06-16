Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner Shine at Hulu Event Ahead of Juicy ‘Kardashians’ Finale

The perfect trio! Khloé Kardashian , Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner stepped out in style ahead of the explosive finale of The Kardashians .

On Wednesday, July 15, the reality stars attended Hulu's The Kardashians FYC event in Hollywood. For the occasion, Khloé, 37, was a vision in a white jumpsuit . The look featured an open back and wide-leg pants. The Good American founder paired the outfit with white pumps and styled her hair in a voluminous lob. For her part, Kendall, 26, wore a tailored blazer and a satin midi skirt. The supermodel pulled the ensemble together with sandal heels and smokey eye makeup.

Kris, 66, opted for her signature aesthetic : all black. The famous momager looked classic in a blazer that was designed with cutout, ruffled sleeves. She complemented the outerwear piece with coordinating trousers and black shoes.

The glitzy outing came just before The Kardashians explosive season 1 finale on Thursday, June 16. The episode picked up after Khloé and the rest of the family had just learned her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated once more — this time fathering a child with Maralee Nichols . In the opening scene, Khloé busted into tears after Kim Kardashian informed her that the NBA player was being sued for child support. “What? What the f–k is this?” Khloe asked before confirming that she wasn’t aware of the news. “No. What the f–k. Oh, my God. This cannot be happening.”

In December 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the athlete was being sued by Nichols, 31, who claimed at the time that she was pregnant with Thompson's child. According to court documents, Thompson recalled an encounter between him and the fitness model in March 2021 — while he was still dating Khloé. After requesting genetic testing, the Chicago Bulls star took to social media in January to confirm that he is the father of his and Nichols’ now-6-month-old son,​​ Theo. Thompson and the former Revenge Body host called it quits in June 2021.

Later in the finale, Kim, 41, made a shocking revelation about her own relationship with ex-husband Kanye West while comforting Khloé.

“We always tiptoe around each other’s situations because we don’t want to meddle. And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, ‘Are you good?’ Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own,” Kim shared. “I appreciate that but sometimes I look back and I am like, ‘When do we jump in?’ That is what I am so unclear about.”

Kim continued: “If people knew what my relationship really was like I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long? But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt free.”

Elsewhere in the finale, Kris made a Christmas song with Kourtney Kardashian 's now-husband, Travis Barker , and Kendall opened up about her love of self-care.

