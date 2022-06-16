ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner Shine at Hulu Event Ahead of Juicy ‘Kardashians’ Finale

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

The perfect trio! Khloé Kardashian , Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner stepped out in style ahead of the explosive finale of The Kardashians .

On Wednesday, July 15, the reality stars attended Hulu's The Kardashians FYC event in Hollywood. For the occasion, Khloé, 37, was a vision in a white jumpsuit . The look featured an open back and wide-leg pants. The Good American founder paired the outfit with white pumps and styled her hair in a voluminous lob. For her part, Kendall, 26, wore a tailored blazer and a satin midi skirt. The supermodel pulled the ensemble together with sandal heels and smokey eye makeup.

Kris, 66, opted for her signature aesthetic : all black. The famous momager looked classic in a blazer that was designed with cutout, ruffled sleeves. She complemented the outerwear piece with coordinating trousers and black shoes.

The glitzy outing came just before The Kardashians explosive season 1 finale on Thursday, June 16. The episode picked up after Khloé and the rest of the family had just learned her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had cheated once more — this time fathering a child with Maralee Nichols . In the opening scene, Khloé busted into tears after Kim Kardashian informed her that the NBA player was being sued for child support. “What? What the f–k is this?” Khloe asked before confirming that she wasn’t aware of the news. “No. What the f–k. Oh, my God. This cannot be happening.”

In December 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the athlete was being sued by Nichols, 31, who claimed at the time that she was pregnant with Thompson's child. According to court documents, Thompson recalled an encounter between him and the fitness model in March 2021 — while he was still dating Khloé. After requesting genetic testing, the Chicago Bulls star took to social media in January to confirm that he is the father of his and Nichols’ now-6-month-old son,​​ Theo. Thompson and the former Revenge Body host called it quits in June 2021.

Later in the finale, Kim, 41, made a shocking revelation about her own relationship with ex-husband Kanye West while comforting Khloé.

“We always tiptoe around each other’s situations because we don’t want to meddle. And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and was like, ‘Are you good?’ Everyone let me have my own journey and see that on my own,” Kim shared. “I appreciate that but sometimes I look back and I am like, ‘When do we jump in?’ That is what I am so unclear about.”

Kim continued: “If people knew what my relationship really was like I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long? But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt free.”

Elsewhere in the finale, Kris made a Christmas song with Kourtney Kardashian 's now-husband, Travis Barker , and Kendall opened up about her love of self-care.

Keep scrolling to see Khloé, Kendall and Kris at the FYC event:

Comments / 2

Related
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Hulu#American#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy