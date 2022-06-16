Legal Talk Tuesday: UMI Coverage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Seth Brooks and Chris Richardson will appear on Tuesday’s Republican runoff ballot, each hoping that persistent campaigning translates to victory. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Katie Boyd Britt will wrap up her campaign for U.S. Senate with a stop in the Wiregrass on Monday night. The event will take place at McLin’s Restaurant in Daleville beginning at 5:30 p.m. Britt made a similar stop leading up to the GOP primary in May.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - To celebrate 14 years of service to the Wiregrass area, Wiregrass 2-1-1 will hold Sip, Celebrate and Give at Keel and Co. Distilling on Tuesday. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sip, Celebrate and Give will have live music, cash bar, door prizes, and heavy hors d’oeuvres, according to a press release.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2022 Future Masters Golf Tournament is underway at the Dothan Country Club. News4 will be live from the tournament all week. Live at Lunch will be live from the course along with sports coverage each night at 5:30, 6 and 10 p.m. You can follow...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Just a day away from competition in the Future Masters. More than 200 junior golfers going through practice rounds at the Dothan Country Club on Saturday. 10-under, 11-12 and 13-14 age groups all in action to get a feel for the course, but the course isn’t...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On the corner of Fortner Street and Stonebridge Road, you’ll find Kam’s Car Care. “I detail everything outside and inside the car, I can shampoo carpets, clean stains,” says Kameryn Mitchell. Mitchell’s summer business venture is his ticket to no student loans next...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The 182,000 square-foot facility is slated to house 174 beds and employ about 225 medical and support personnel from throughout the Wiregrass.
WEBB, Ala. (WTVY) - A local fire on Monday left damages but luckily no reported injuries. At around 7:40 a.m., reports came in of a house burning on Dexter Street in Webb, just northeast of Dothan. Webb Volunteer Fire Department responded on the scene, with Dothan Fire Department later called for assistance.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When it comes to junior golf. “Any junior golfer in the south has heard of the Future Masters,” said tournament director Kevin Klein. The Future Masters is the cream of the crop. “They feel like tour players at age 12,” said Klein. For over...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Blood donors are in high demand. Donating may not be at the top of your summer to-do list, but it’s critical community members step up. Chairs are empty at LifeSouth in Dothan due to summertime. All blood types and platelets are greatly needed. Donation doesn’t...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health was named a Gold Plus hospital for consistency in all 7 stroke-related quality measures by the American Stroke Association. 2022 is the 11th consecutive year that Southeast Health has received this particular recognition. Additionally, the hospital earned four elite quality “Get with the Guidelines”...
The crash occurred at 856 S County Road 49 in the eastern side of Malvern. Lakepoint State Park Off-Road Course Ribbon Cutting. On Thursday, officials with the park met with local leaders and business community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new off-road vehicle course, located on the grounds of the former golf course.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash in the area over the weekend sent 4 to the hospital. According to information provided by the City of Slocomb Fire-Rescue, at approximately 5:55 p.m. on the evening of June 18, they along with Malvern Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched by Geneva County E-911 to a serious motor accident with injuries and entrapment.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -When most hear the words “elder abuse” they think of physical violence toward senior citizens. While that does happen elder abuse most often comes in other forms that are more difficult to identify. “(Financial) exploitation of the elderly is a lot of what we (investigate),”...
