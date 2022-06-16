ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland adopts greener concrete formula standards

By FOX 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Chief engineers from the City of Portland’s infrastructure bureaus – Environmental Services, Water, and Transportation – approved recommendations last month to use lower-emission concrete requirements for all city construction projects going forward. According to a statement Thursday, the recommendation is in line...

The Oregonian

Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transfers Ownership of Willamette Falls Locks

The Willamette Locks Commission completed a transfer agreement between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Willamette Falls Locks Authority earlier this month, averting the permanent closure of the Locks and restoring the possibilities for public use of the historic river transportation waterway. Senator Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, said in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Juneteenth celebrations return to Portland streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sunday was Juneteenth - a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. Juneteenth celebrations returned to the streets of Portland after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s festivities marked an important milestone. The 50-year anniversary...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Kids under 5 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon

PulsePDX started as a way for owner Jennifer Nielson to kick up her Zumba classes a notch. Stolen guns, vehicles, social security cards seized by police in N. Portland. Guns, drugs and even a stolen postal worker's uniform were all taken off the streets over the weekend after a huge bust in north Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

UP’s bridge job on Cox Creek: $2.2 million

In case you haven’t had enough yet of this Cox Creek railroad project, here’s more. Today I heard from Aaron Hunt, senior director of public affairs for the Union Pacific in Portland. Here’s what he told me via email:. “We are replacing the bridge in Albany as...
ALBANY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City mayoral candidate wants homeless to live like 'the Japanese'

Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." A retired sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps, Wright said as mayor he would house people in an unspecified currently vacant school after getting permission from various local and state agencies. "Have you ever seen the Japanese people, how they live? They live in these small, compact areas," Wright told Lars Larson. "We're gonna take each...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Thousands of people flock to Portland’s Pride parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego will reexamine rules preventing Oswego Lake access

The city will hire a facilitator, seek input from the community about what rules for city-owned facilities should be. In the throes of a court case that could pave the way for Oswego Lake to become publicly accessible, the Lake Oswego City Council will begin a process for reevaluating the rules that currently bar access to the lake from city-owned facilities.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

Murdock Trust Gives $1.2 Million to Oregon Food Bank

Amid increasing demand for emergency food and rising consumer prices, a charitable organization granted its third donation to Oregon’s primary food bank network. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust this week announced that it was awarding $1.2 million to the Oregon Food Bank for renovation and expansion of its facilities in Portland and The Dalles. The purpose of the donation is to increase the Oregon Food Bank’s capacity for fresh, locally grown food storage and transportation.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

Summer arrives in Portland this week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today was right about what we expected weather-wise-- cloudy and cool with a couple brief sprinkles. Portland’s high temp was 68 degrees and only trace amounts of precipitation were recorded around the metro. Although a shower can’t be ruled out for the rest of the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

World Refugee Day events take place across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland celebrated World Refugee Day Monday with various events across the city. The day recognizes the strength and courage of people forced to flee their home. A walk/run was held at the Tom McCall Waterfront Monday morning to raise awareness about refugees and their struggles. Advocates...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […] The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
nwpb.org

Northwest rents continue to rise, especially in Oregon and Idaho

Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on what the latest data on average rent reveals. (Runtime :54) Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment have increased by an average of 46% in Oregon, 31% in Washington, and 45% in Idaho since last year. “But that rate of increase in Idaho is up above...
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

625 new affordable homes headed to areas affected by 2020 Labor Day fires

Oregon counties devastated by the 2020 Labor Day fires will get 625 new affordable homes thanks to more than $73 million from the state Housing Stability Council. Those wildfires burned more than 1 million acres and destroyed more than 4,000 homes. More than 1,700 of those were manufactured homes, one of the few affordable options for families.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

PDX travelers react to flight cancellations, delays and high prices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Across the country, travelers have been dealing with major headaches this past weekend amid thousands of flight cancellations, including at Portland International Airport. FOX 12 spoke with several travelers on Sunday who had mixed experiences, but everyone said their main concern was the price of tickets.
PORTLAND, OR

