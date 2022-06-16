670 The Score pairs Dan Bernstein, Laurence Holmes to form new midday show

(670 The Score) Audacy on Thursday announced an updated weekday programming lineup for 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago. As part of the update, the station is pairing longtime station hosts Dan Bernstein and Laurence Holmes to form a new midday show. The Bernstein & Holmes Show will air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will start this Monday.

Additionally, the Mully & Haugh Show will extend an extra hour and be heard from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Leila Rahimi will continue in her role on “Leila Wednesdays” on the new Bernstein & Holmes Show.

“Our all-star Chicago lineup improves with Mully and Haugh extending later into the morning and two teammates who have worked together for 20-plus years finally sharing a microphone on a regular basis,” 670 The Score operations director and brand manager Mitch Rosen said. “We couldn’t be more excited for this updated lineup.”

“I’ve been mostly a solo host for the last 15 years, and now I’m looking forward to working with Dan," Holmes said. “We’ve got a great opportunity to challenge each other and have a lot of fun.”

“I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this show," Bernstein said. “Laurence and I have worked closely together at The Score going back to our days on Belmont Avenue, and this new partnership promises to bring out the very best of what we do.”

Bernstein had previously hosted late mornings on the station. Holmes previously served as host from noon to 2 p.m. The updated 670 The Score weekday lineup is as follows.

Mully & Haugh Pregame Show: 5-5:30 a.m.

Mully & Haugh Show: 5:30-10 a.m.

Bernstein & Holmes Show: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Parkins & Spiegel Show: 2-6 p.m.

Gabe Ramirez or Cubs/Bears/NFL play-by-play: 6 p.m.

Holmes is a 25-year media veteran, initially joining 670 The Score in 1998. Throughout his career, Holmes has also worked in television for NBC 5 Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago, Stadium Network and WGN. Holmes has created multimedia projects for the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, covered the Chicago Bears for 10 years and has been the college basketball play-by-play voice for his alma mater, DePaul University. In 2021, the Chicago Sun-Times named him a top 10 influencer in Chicago sports.

Bernstein joined 670 The Score as an anchor and reporter in 1995 and has been a full-time host since 1999. He has received multiple awards and industry recognitions as a host, reporter and play-by-play broadcaster and has been the station’s senior columnist since 2011. He has also been recognized for his charitable efforts on behalf of multiple organizations, and he serves as a director of Children’s Oncology Services.

Listeners can tune in to 670 The Score in Chicago on air as well as nationwide on the Audacy app and website . Fans can also connect with the station on social media via Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker