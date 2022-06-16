ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park athlete uses backyard to help train as he qualifies for Nike national competition

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park native Kegan Mancabelli is off to Eugene, Oregon, this week to compete in the Outdoor Nationals, a national track and field competition hosted for some of the best young athletes in the world. Kegan credits his dad to helping him get there,...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Haudenosuanee Nationals focused on Olympic dream

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lacrosse is being considered for a return to the Olympic games in 2028 and the drive for the games is already underway for the Haudenosaunee Nationals. The Iroquois Nationals, as they were called up until this year, was formed in 1983 playing in a series of tournaments and friendly matches against U.S. colleges and other national teams. It wasn't until 1990 that they were allowed to play in their first international tournament, the world championships in Australia. Current board member and Haudenosaunee lacrosse legend Rex Lyons was a member of that squad. "They played our national anthem and you're standing there and you have the rest of these 5 nations, the nations are powerhouses, USA, Canada, England, Australia, standing at attention in respect of your flag and your national anthem. I felt my ancestors behind me and alongside me," he said.
BUFFALO, NY
CNHI

Silver Creek's Zed Williams helps Colorado snatch title from Bandits

BUFFALO — More than 19,000 Bandits fans flooded KeyBank Center on Saturday looking for a party. But Silver Creek native Zed Williams returned home to spoil their fun. The 27-year-old recorded four goals and eight assists as the Colorado Mammoth won Game 3 of the National Lacrosse League Finals 10-8, giving Buffalo its third finals loss in the last five seasons. Williams, who is in his first season with Colorado, led all players in the series with 23 points.
BUFFALO, NY
ubbullrun.com

Top Three Coaches of Buffalo’s First Era

With kickoff just 76 days away and Buffalo Coach Maurice Linguist about to complete his first calendar year at Buffalo, I thought it would be neat to take a look back at some other UB coaches. Let’s start with the “First Era” of UB football which covered from 1894 to...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Bandits lose decisive Game 3 in NLL finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits certainly had significant home-field advantage, but for the second game in a row, Buffalo's offense did not step up when needed while goaltending allowed several weak first half goals. Buffalo lost 10-8 in the National Lacrosse League finals to Colorado. More than 19,000...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
City
Eugene, OR
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
2 On Your Side

UB pediatrics chair sees Yellowstone National Park up close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's still unclear when Yellowstone National Park will fully reopen after devastating flooding ripped through that area earlier this week. Officials are still assessing the full scale of damage, and photos and videos of the power of Mother Nature are being shared. Dr. Steven Lipshultz, the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Australia-based jewelry brand Lovisa to open at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Melbourne, Australia-based jewelry brand Lovisa is coming to the Buffalo area. The multinational retailer will bring a 1,200-square-foot store to the Walden Galleria this summer. The shop, which is expected to open by the end of August, will be on the lower level of the mall next to Pandora, according to a release.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#National Competition#Backy
Power 93.7 WBLK

West Seneca Police Launch The Best Father’s Day VIDEO

Father's Day 2022 was this past weekend and it was another great opportunity for the West Seneca Police to show off their social media skills. Hopefully you had some time to sped with your dad or family this past weekend. The weather certainly did not disappoint and there was no lack of things to do. From car shows to a good old fashioned round of golf, there was something for every dad!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 4 Worst Buffalo Suburbs For Traffic [RANKED]

I recently spent time in Nashville. It's always fun going to that part of the country, since it's really a different world, from food to atmosphere and culture. Traffic is another reason Nashville and other big cities are different than Buffalo. I've been to Toronto and Chicago and those places have real traffic. Buffalo really does have it easy when it comes to traffic.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Sports
CNHI

Dietician joins Niagara Falls Memorial staff

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will now offer a nutrition program in the Summit Orthopaedic Center, located in suite 700 of the Summit Healthplex at 6934 Williams Road in Wheatfield. Outpatient registered dietitian Diana Korzhukova, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., is now seeing patients at the Center for Nutrition Counseling every Wednesday.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WIVB

WYRK’s Taste of Country concert makes ballpark return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sahlen Field was filled Friday night with the sounds of country music and country fans. Friday marked the return of radio station WYRK’s Taste of Country concert. Performers included Tim McGraw, Billy Currington and Walker Hayes. Fans told News they look forward to “The...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Longtime Buffalo Reporter Announces Retirement

Buffalo is the smallest "big" city you will ever live in. Despite the fact that Buffalo is a top 60 market in the United States, it feels like everyone knows one another and we have an attachment to the professional athletes, and voices in Western New York. We have watched...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

All Western New Yorkers Must Do These 13 Things

Everyone has a bucket list. Something that you want to do at least once before you leave this Earth. Here in the 716, if you grew up here or are now living here there are certain things that are on the bucket list that you must do before you leave Western New York. These are things that will let everyone know that you are a true Buffalonian.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 legend Al Vaughters announces retirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Al Vaughters, a Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer and a beloved member of the News 4 team for nearly 30 years, announced on air Thursday that he will retire at the end of the month. “It has truly been one of my life’s greatest honors to work alongside some of […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Depew barbershop celebrates 50 years in business

DEPEW, N.Y. — A local barbershop has now been open for 50 years. Handsome Devil Barber Room in Depew faced some struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic but has pulled through to remain open. On Friday, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace presented the owners with a proclamation, celebrating their 50 years in...
DEPEW, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

6 Reasons You Need to Check Out O’Brien’s West End Inn This Summer

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Buffalo, we’re lucky that we’ve got an excessive amount of incredible restaurants, bars, and day trip destinations to choose from. But it can be really easy to fall back on the places you frequent the most instead of trying anywhere new.
BUFFALO, NY
eriereader.com

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Join us for a relaxed Sunday afternoon at our winery/distillery/brewery in Westfield, NY! Grab a beer, a new summer cocktail, or a glass of wine to enjoy with food by Alexander's Pop-up! Please note that we do not accept reservations. All service & seating is first come, first served. Our max group size is 10, and our seating and service best accommodates groups of 6 or fewer Please no outside alcohol or food.
WESTFIELD, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy