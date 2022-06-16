ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Universal Studio Group Reteams With Ghetto Film School To Host ‘USG University’ FYC Showcase

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Studio Group and the non-profit Ghetto Film School are reteaming to host the second annual “ USG University ” panel event series launching June 16. The showcase will consist of a mix of virtual panels and an in-person component this year.

“USG University” was created to empower the next generation of great storytellers through accessible industry discussions where students will learn from creatives behind USG’s extensive slate of programming.

“We launched USG University last year to such tremendous success that we are making this an annual tradition in hopes of continuing to inspire the next generation of storytellers,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group . “At USG, we are committed to supporting a diverse pool of ambitious, creative, and passionate talent who have unique and authentic stories to tell, and there is no better place to foster up-and-coming creators than with students at the Ghetto Film School.”

Year two will expand from its inaugural installment and will feature virtual panels that highlight the studio’s premium comedy series, including the Emmy Award-winning Hacks and Russian Doll , as well as American Auto , Girls5eva , Grand Crew , Harlem , Kenan , Killing It , Mr. Mayor, Resident Alien , We Are Lady Parts and Young Rock .

Each panel will examine the creation of a show from the perspective of series talent, executive producers, and creators amongst USG’s four studios, Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Universal International Studios. Creators will also have the opportunity to dissect the making of a standout scene from their show.

In addition to the virtual panels, USG invited GFS students to attend an exclusive in-person mentorship panel at NBCUniversal’s inaugural “FYC House,” the company’s expansive Emmy showcase for its portfolio of entertainment networks.

“We are very grateful to Universal Studio Group for bringing this incredible educational opportunity to our young filmmakers,” said Montea Robinson, CEO of Ghetto Film School. “Partners like NBCUniversal are crucial in our mission to educate, develop, and celebrate the next generation of talented storytellers. These artist panels will help our young creatives learn directly from the best in the business, give them a clearer view of the road ahead, and inspire them as they forge a career in the arts. We look forward to building on this relationship with USG for years to come.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Hunters’ Exec Cory Lanier Joins Village Roadshow Television As SVP, Scripted TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow is bolstering its television ranks. The company’s television arm has hired Cory Lanier, who has worked on series including Amazon’s Hunters and Jordan Peele comedy series Weird City. Lanier joins as SVP, Scripted Television. He will report to Village Roadshow’s Alix Jaffe, EVP, Television. He will help the company produce scripted content across all platforms including streaming, network, and syndication. Lanier joins from Sreda Global, where he was SVP, establishing an LA studio for the international company. He was previously VP, Television Series and Digital at Sonar Entertainment, where he produced Weird City and...
NFL
Deadline

‘Midnight Western Theatre’ Series In Works From Scout Comics & MPE; Kevin Carroll To Adapt Louis Southard’s Comics

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Scout Comics has partnered with Oren Segal’s Management Production Entertainment to develop Louis Southard’s comic book series, Midnight Western Theatre, for television—tapping Kevin Carroll to handle the adaptation. The comics featuring art by David Hahn examine turbulence within the U.S.A. of the 1860s. In the series, the notorious Red Tom and his deadly posse have laid claim to the once prosperous town of Liberty Springs. But will these outlaws be able to savor their sinful victory when two black-clad, supernatural strangers suddenly arrive? Scout Comics will produce the adaptation alongside Carroll and Segal, with the...
COMICS
Deadline

Spike Lee, John Legend, Al Sharpton Dissect Racism In America As Doc ‘Loudmouth’ Closes Out Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Loudmouth’s first images are of New York City in the 1980s, startling footage of frothing racism from Howard Beach to Bensonhurst back when Rev. Al Sharpton rose to prominence as an organizer, orator and agitator. The film by Josh Alexander follows the rise of sometime controversial founder of the National Action Network and former TV host. Sharpton has been accused of spotlight seeking. In the doc, that’s by design in that Sharpton, from early on, was deliberate about being loud, ubiquitous and on TV whenever and wherever possible as the best strategy to change...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Martha Kelly, Scarlet Envy, Chibuikem Uche Castings; Taran Killam Short; The Ninth House Producing ‘Christmas Treasure’; ‘The Daphne Project’ Theatrical Release; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Martha Kelly (Euphoria) and Scarlet Envy (RuPaul’s Drag Race) will star alongside Natalie Palamides (Nate – a One Man Show), Bob Clendenin (Scrubs), and newcomer Eve Donnelly (Chad) in the short film Only Worn Once, which is heading into production this month. The film from writer-directors Claire Downs and Brenden Gallagher centers on recent divorcée Darcy (Kelly)and her daughter (Palamides), who sell Darcy’s used wedding dress on the internet to an 18-year-old (Donnelly) getting married to a much older man. When Darcy’s ex, Don (Clendenin), discovers the sale, a fight ensues. Phil Rosenberg is producing. Kelly is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Television#Film Industry#Feature Film#Nbcuniversal#Usg University#The Ghetto Film School#Russian#American Auto
Deadline

AGBO “No Sleep ‘Til Film Fest” Winners Announced

Click here to read the full article. Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO announced the winners of its 48-hour filmmaking competition, “No Sleep ‘til Film Fest” today. Waldo Levendal, a filmmaker based in Cape Town, South Africa, won first place for his short P E N, about a simple object that represents the complexity of life. Second place went to Australian filmmaker Joel Philips for his short, Trade, a horror-comedy-musical about a woman held for ransom. Clay Lacey, an aspiring director from California, took third place for his film Movie, The Film: A Motion Picture, in which a filmmaker forces a...
NFL
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Deadline

Tyler Sanders Dies: ‘Just Like Magic: Mystery City’ Star Who Guested On ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Was 18

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Friends Of Deceased ‘The Chosen One’ Actors Allege Production Had Transport & Logistical Issues

Click here to read the full article. Friends of deceased actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, who died in an automobile accident in Mexico on Thursday, are asking for a thorough investigation into alleged issues with production that may or may not have played a role in the fatal accident. The pair were part of the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One riding in a van in Santa Rosalía—Loreto en route to a local airport when it crashed and flipped leaving two dead and four injured. The four survivors are said to be recovering and in good...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Airs Final Episode With Tributes, But No Wendy Williams

Click here to read the full article. “Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Sherri Shepherd told viewers of the syndicated talker on Friday. It was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall. Shepherd said it was an “honor and privilege” to be among the show’s roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams herself did not appear on the final episode. A montage of highlights from her 13-year run...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Who’s Testifying Tuesday, Scheduled Dates & Times

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Tuesday’s January 6th Commission hearing will feature election officials from Georgia and the Speaker of Arizona’s House of Representatives, the commission announced today. Testimony will focus on former President Trump’s alleged efforts to unduly influence state officials. For more specifics, see below. All major broadcast and cable networks have been covering the hearings, most of them in their entirety. Fox News did not carry the initial primetime hearing in its entirety on the main Fox News Channel, but covered the second and third hearings gavel-to-gavel on Monday and Thursday. There is no indication as...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Marta Kauffman Pledges $4 Million to Brandeis University For African American Studies

Click here to read the full article. Marta Kauffman is giving back to alma mater: The Grace and Frankie co-creator has pledged $4 million to establish an endowed professorship in the African and African American Studies Department at Brandeis University. The Marta F. Kauffman ’78 Professorship in African and African American Studies will support a scholar with a concentration in the study of the cultures of Africa, according to the university. The gift will also help the department recruit more scholars and teachers, while helping to give students more opportunities to engage in interdisciplinary scholarship. Kauffman has been outspoken with her regrets about the...
COLLEGES
Deadline

Meghan Markle Supporters Fire Back Online At Buckingham Palace Leaked ‘Bullying’ Report

Click here to read the full article. A fierce backlash has erupted to a leaked report that Buckingham Palace investigated Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of staff. The report alleges that the bullying of two senior staff members took place when Markle was a working royal. The Sunday Times of London said the report has resulted in changes to the “policies and procedures” governing treatment of staff for the monarchy. Markle and husband Prince Harry left as working royals after a short stint and moved to the US. They have sinced signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, although have not produced a lot...
NFL
Deadline

Samuel L. Jackson On His 10-Year Quest To Bring ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ To Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article. The eyepatch may be gone, but Samuel L. Jackson is still playing the hero. In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Jackson—best known for playing the one-eyed Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—plays a reclusive old man with dementia who is given a miracle drug to help him remember his past. Though the cure is only temporary, Ptolemy uses the brief respite from his impairment to investigate the death of his nephew Reggie. Here, the actor explains how it took so long to adapt the popular Walter Mosley book of the same name into...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don’t Focus On Unpopular Issues Like The Transgender Debate

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on. In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should not treat such issues as the transgender debate as a priority if they want to win elections. “Democrats seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority,” she said to the FT. “We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

‘Late Show’ Staffers Detained By U.S. Capitol Police, Including Robert Smigel, Voice Of Triumph, The Insult Comic Dog

Click here to read the full article. Seven people who were filming a segment for CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, were arrested Thursday night in the Longworth House Office Building by U.S. Capitol Police. The arrested were escorted out of the Jan. 6 committee hearing earlier in the day for lack of proper press credentials, reports indicate. The same group was found in the Capitol complex later on Thursday after it was closed to the public. Reports indicate they took videos and pictures around the offices of two Republican members of Congress, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Lauren...
NFL
Deadline

Jean-Louis Trintignant Dies: French Actor Known For ‘Amour’, ‘Z’ & ‘The Conformist’ Was 91

Click here to read the full article. Jean-Louis Trintignant, the Cesar-winning actor and star of French classics such as Amour, Z and The Conformist, has died aged 91. The iconic actor, also known for Three Colors: Red and A Man and a Woman, died on Friday at his home in southern France, his wife and agent Marianne Hoepfner confirmed to Agence France Presse. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In a long and varied career, he appeared in more than 130 films and played numerous stage roles. He was a three-time Cesar Best Actor winner — for Three Colors: Red, Fiesta and Amour, his most recent win in...
NFL
Deadline

Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros’ $200M ‘Flash’ Franchise Launch

Click here to read the full article. Even though it isn’t on the Warner Bros release calendar until June 23, 2023, The Flash is becoming Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s first movie crisis, because of the escalating coverage of incidents of volatile and odd behavior involving the film’s star, Ezra Miller. Zaslav has made clear his desire to grow the DC Universe to MCU scale and has all the ingredients of a first foot forward in The Flash, including the return of Michael Keaton as Batman along with a reprise by Ben Affleck, a $200 million budget and a hot...
NFL
Deadline

New York Governor Candidate Andrew Giuliani Claims Vaccine Discrimination By Yet Another TV Outlet

Click here to read the full article. New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani won’t get a shot. But he wants television to give him a shot at convincing voters. Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, claims that New York’s local news station, NY1, barred him from their studios for the next gubernatorial debate because he’s unvaccinated. Last week, CBS also barred Andrew Giuliani from their studio debate because of his vaccination status. Andrew Giuliani says he should be allowed to debate rival candidates Lee Zeldin, Harry Wilson and Rob Astorino. He proposed a neutral location or in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Al Pacino’s Idea For His Successor In ‘Heat 2’? Timothée Chalamet – Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Michael Mann greeted guests via video at a retrospective screening of Heat, saying he’d tested positive for Covid so had to stay away. Producer Art Linson and stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro took the stage at the United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights without the writer/director of the iconic crime drama. But not without a few words: “I’m incredibly disappointed not to be with all of you this evening,” Mann said in a recorded message. “At the Broadway Deli in 1994, I told Art, let’s produce my screenplay and find a director,...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy