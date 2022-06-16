Universal Studio Group Reteams With Ghetto Film School To Host ‘USG University’ FYC Showcase

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Studio Group and the non-profit Ghetto Film School are reteaming to host the second annual “ USG University ” panel event series launching June 16. The showcase will consist of a mix of virtual panels and an in-person component this year.

“USG University” was created to empower the next generation of great storytellers through accessible industry discussions where students will learn from creatives behind USG’s extensive slate of programming.

“We launched USG University last year to such tremendous success that we are making this an annual tradition in hopes of continuing to inspire the next generation of storytellers,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group . “At USG, we are committed to supporting a diverse pool of ambitious, creative, and passionate talent who have unique and authentic stories to tell, and there is no better place to foster up-and-coming creators than with students at the Ghetto Film School.”

Year two will expand from its inaugural installment and will feature virtual panels that highlight the studio’s premium comedy series, including the Emmy Award-winning Hacks and Russian Doll , as well as American Auto , Girls5eva , Grand Crew , Harlem , Kenan , Killing It , Mr. Mayor, Resident Alien , We Are Lady Parts and Young Rock .

Each panel will examine the creation of a show from the perspective of series talent, executive producers, and creators amongst USG’s four studios, Universal Television, UCP, Universal Television Alternative Studio, and Universal International Studios. Creators will also have the opportunity to dissect the making of a standout scene from their show.

In addition to the virtual panels, USG invited GFS students to attend an exclusive in-person mentorship panel at NBCUniversal’s inaugural “FYC House,” the company’s expansive Emmy showcase for its portfolio of entertainment networks.

“We are very grateful to Universal Studio Group for bringing this incredible educational opportunity to our young filmmakers,” said Montea Robinson, CEO of Ghetto Film School. “Partners like NBCUniversal are crucial in our mission to educate, develop, and celebrate the next generation of talented storytellers. These artist panels will help our young creatives learn directly from the best in the business, give them a clearer view of the road ahead, and inspire them as they forge a career in the arts. We look forward to building on this relationship with USG for years to come.”