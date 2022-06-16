ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd Reacts To Tom Brady's "Appetite" Comment

By Andrew Gould
 4 days ago
Tom Brady doesn't know if he'll lose the hunger to play football. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old quarterback told Dan Patrick that he felt the urge to come back and play in 2022, but he doesn't think that itch will stick for much longer. "I had the appetite to...

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

