ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles tweak wordmark for their logo

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2PrE_0gD0HIVY00

The Philadelphia Eagles are continuing their modern branding movement, reportedly changing their wordmark for their logo, according to PFF's Ari Meirov .

In March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced the team is bringing back the Kelly green uniforms for the 2023 season.

All of this happening as the team is undergoing a bit of a younger vibe on the field as well, under second year head coach Nick Sirianni and third year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles drafted some rookie defensive players that are expected to make an impact for the foreseeable future in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, as players like Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox are phased into the final stages of their career.

On offense, the Eagles traded Zach Ertz last season, giving 27-year-old tight end Dallas Goedert a full-time role. And then the big splash was trading for 24-year-old Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown during this year's draft to pair with 23-year-old wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles are modernizing on and off of the field!

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Peyton Manning's Outfit Choice At College World Series Went Viral

Peyton Manning has turned an otherwise random word into an iconic representation of his outstanding football legacy. The all-time great quarterback's classic "Omaha" audible call has become synonymous with his identity. On Friday, Manning traveled to the namesake of this pre-snap callout — taking in Day 1 of the College...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack

There was a time when David Johnson was one of the most terrifying — if not the most — running backs in the NFL. Those days are gone now, and Johnson is still on the hunt for a new team where he could use whatever juice is left in his legs. Johnson recently revealed via […] The post Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future

As was the case after the team’s previous three NBA title wins over the last decade, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will have multiple crucial roster decisions to make in the offseason. Among them, he is set to face a dilemma regarding the future of Gary Payton II with the team. After being […] The post Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Children

Not all parents want their children to follow in their footsteps. In Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's case, that would be extremely difficult to do. The legendary NFL quarterback admitted that it would be really, really hard for his kids to follow in their mom and dad's footsteps, at least in regards to their respective careers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Wordmark#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Pff#Audacy
On3.com

Penn State has offered 2024 3-star QB Samaj Jones

Philadelphia St. Joseph’s three-star quarterback Samaj Jones was offered a scholarship Friday by Penn State. Jones is the No. 393 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3 ranks him...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy