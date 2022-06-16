Eagles tweak wordmark for their logo

The Philadelphia Eagles are continuing their modern branding movement, reportedly changing their wordmark for their logo, according to PFF's Ari Meirov .

In March, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced the team is bringing back the Kelly green uniforms for the 2023 season.

All of this happening as the team is undergoing a bit of a younger vibe on the field as well, under second year head coach Nick Sirianni and third year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles drafted some rookie defensive players that are expected to make an impact for the foreseeable future in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, as players like Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox are phased into the final stages of their career.

On offense, the Eagles traded Zach Ertz last season, giving 27-year-old tight end Dallas Goedert a full-time role. And then the big splash was trading for 24-year-old Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown during this year's draft to pair with 23-year-old wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles are modernizing on and off of the field!

Listen live to 94WIP via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker