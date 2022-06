The Selma city council is looking at ways to increase revenue, or at least make sure they are collecting the revenue they are supposed to receive. City Council President Warren “Billy” Young convened the first-ever meeting of the council’s revenue committee Monday to go over what revenue is coming into the city’s coffers. Tax Collector Aaron Roper took the committee through a presentation on revenue coming in through various taxes, fees and licenses, and income from recreational facilities.

SELMA, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO