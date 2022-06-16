ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas-Kentucky highlights SEC/Big 12 Challenge in 2023

A meeting between basketball blue bloods Kansas and Kentucky will highlight the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Basketball Challenge.

The lineup was announced Thursday for the slate of games, which is set for Jan. 28.

Other games on the docket are Alabama at Oklahoma, Arkansas at Baylor, Auburn at West Virginia, Florida at Kansas State, Iowa State at Missouri, Ole Miss at Oklahoma State, Texas at Tennessee, Texas Tech at LSU and TCU at Mississippi State.

Kansas and Kentucky will square off at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

It will be the fifth time the teams have met in the challenge, with both teams having won twice.

Kentucky has plenty of motivation to win in January. During the NCAA Tournament — which Kansas won and in which Kentucky made a first-round exit in a loss to St. Peter’s — the Jayhawks overtook the Wildcats as the all-time leader in wins in Division I men’s basketball.

Kansas has won 2,357 games to 2,353 for Kentucky.

Head to head, Kansas has won four of the past six games between the teams and is 7-5 against the Wildcats in the Bill Self era.

–Field Level Media

