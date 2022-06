BIRDS AREN'T REAL! You may have seen signs at political rallies or internet memes expressing this satirical conspiracy theory. In this episode, we recorded LIVE at the Columbus Arts Festival from the WCBE 90.5 FM booth to tell the story about the Birds Aren't Real movement, how it got started and how it went viral. Then we put the conspiracy theory to the test by talking to a real raptor expert, Joe Dorrian of the Ohio School of Falconry.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO