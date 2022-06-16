PHOTOS: Annual POPS Concert at Framingham High
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High music department held its annual POPS Concert on Thursday, June 9 in the high school auditorium. The concert was scheduled to be...framinghamsource.com
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High music department held its annual POPS Concert on Thursday, June 9 in the high school auditorium. The concert was scheduled to be...framinghamsource.com
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0