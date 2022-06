Have you always wanted to have a gnomish friend of your very gnome? Then this is the workshop for you!. Artist Amelia Ross will lead a gnome-making workshop at Bishop Hill Creative Commons June 25. Cost is $15 per person for one gnome, and additional gnomes can be made for $10. All supplies are provided. All ages are welcome, but some of the supplies may require adult supervision.

