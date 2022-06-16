Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

This week we have convened for both the second and third special sessions of the 58th Legislature. The second is to consider American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) appropriations and the third is to consider inflation relief. The House passed several inflation relief bills in the 2022 regular session, and we are committed to continue delivering inflation relief for the people and businesses of Oklahoma. I know firsthand the concerns and impact that inflation has had on the residents of the 37th District. Business owners, neighbors, friends and family are feeling the weight of burdensome regulations, and we know you need help quickly. With that in mind, the House has advanced a number of bills aimed at addressing inflation concerns this week.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO