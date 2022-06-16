ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Unmute Oklahoma is a newly launched campaign aiming to repeal closed primaries in our state

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that Democratic primaries in Oklahoma allow Independent voters to participate, but Republican primaries DON'T allow Independents to do so? And did you know that only about...

'Unmute Oklahoma' Creates Petition To Repeal Closed Primaries In The State

The Oklahoma primary election is coming up on June 28th, and one organization is fighting for open primaries. Currently, Oklahoma has closed primaries, meaning people can only vote within their registered party. Those registered as "Independent" can only vote if one of the parties allows it. "Unmute Oklahoma" has created...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The race to replace Inhofe, special session, Oklahoma flags and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about a new poll showing a sizeable lead by Congressman Markwayne Mullin in the U.S. Senate race to fill Jim Inhofe's seat, a battle over tax reform in a special session between the House, the Senate and the governor and legislation to return oversight of the Tourism Department from the executive director back to the commission.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma House, Senate fail to reach deal on tax cuts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House and Senate have failed to reach a deal on a tax cut package that Gov. Kevin Stitt was urging them to pass. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt called the Legislature into a special session to consider cutting the state’s sales tax on groceries and reduce the individual income tax rate.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma State House of Representatives passes inflation relief legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State House of Representatives passed inflation relief legislation. The legislation was passed Thursday and is intended to eliminate the state grocery sales tax, and reduce personal income tax. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement about the legislation saying: “Oklahoma families need inflation relief now and I am glad […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
Recount gives Democrat Vallejo US House primary win

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat Michelle Vallejo as her party’s nominee for a new congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House seat is one that Republicans are aggressively targeting this November as they demonstrate new strength with Hispanic voters. Results of a recount show Vallejo defeated Ruben Ramirez by 35 votes.
TEXAS STATE
Oklahomans preparing for one of country's largest Juneteenth celebrations

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers in Oklahoma are preparing for one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country happening in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District. When you think of Juneteenth, you think of freedom, liberation and resilience. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Federal troops...
TULSA, OK
Capitol Update From Representative Luttrell

This week we have convened for both the second and third special sessions of the 58th Legislature. The second is to consider American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) appropriations and the third is to consider inflation relief. The House passed several inflation relief bills in the 2022 regular session, and we are committed to continue delivering inflation relief for the people and businesses of Oklahoma. I know firsthand the concerns and impact that inflation has had on the residents of the 37th District. Business owners, neighbors, friends and family are feeling the weight of burdensome regulations, and we know you need help quickly. With that in mind, the House has advanced a number of bills aimed at addressing inflation concerns this week.
PONCA CITY, OK
Screams, threats as New Mexico counties certify vote

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over the security of voting machines between a Republican-leaning county in New Mexico and Democratic state officials that threatened to erupt into a wider political crisis was defused Friday after local commissioners voted to certify their election results. The move by the Otero...
POLITICS
Hooten Tells News 9 He Will Resign Friday Amid Multiple Allegations, Denies Guilt

(UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.) Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten has confirmed to News 9 that he will resign Friday. He has denied all the allegations against him. "All the allegations against me are not true. But rather than go through a long, drawn-out trial and drag my family through this, I would rather choose to resign effective tomorrow. I've been very proud to represent Oklahoma County and we've done a tremendous job. We have an award-winning county clerk's office and I hope it will continue after I'm gone," said Hooten.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

