Public Safety

39 Defendants Listed In Indictment Involving Meth And Heroin Conspiracy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article39 defendants have been listed in an indictment by a federal grand jury for roles in a $4.7 million methamphetamine and heroin conspiracy. 20 of the defendants are Mexican nationals. Most...

