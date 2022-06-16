ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan Police Officer Charged With Murdering Patrick Lyoya Has Been Fired

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seryt_0gD0AOU100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cT47p_0gD0AOU100

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

J ustice is finally en route for one of the many Black people killed at the hands of police.

Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr has been fired for fatally shooting a Black man named Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head while kneeling on his body.

The firing comes days after Schurr was charged with second-degree murder for killing the 26-year-old. However, after the  April 4, 2022 shooting, Schurr was initially placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He’s jobless officially as of June 10 because of a recommendation made by Mark Washington –the Grand Rapids city manager– after he waived his right to a discharge hearing.

“Due to the ongoing criminal matter and the potential for civil litigation, I will not be providing any additional comment concerning Mr. Schurr at this time,” Washington said in a statement .

Though he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday, if found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.

The Grand Rapids Police Officer’s Association has defended Schurr in the wake of the shooting, citing that he had the right to use deadly force if he felt his life was threatened.

“As tragic as this case is all the way around, we feel a thorough review of this entire situation will show that a police officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift,” the association said in a statement in April .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2020 death of family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Jurors have found Robert Scales guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter that killed his wife and three children in February 2020. Scales was sent to jail, and could face up to 15 years in prison pending a sentencing hearing on Aug. 25. Read the full...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Two Killed, Two Others Injured in Isabella County Car Crash

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a car crash in Isabella County Sunday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say a 75-year-old Ithaca man was traveling south on South Summerton Road when he didn’t stop for a stop sign and crashed into a car, which was occupied by three people, traveling east on East Blanchard Road.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Jimenez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Black People#Violent Crime#Washington
WLNS

Man arraigned after fleeing from deputies Delta Twp.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton Rapids man Tyler Hatten, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from deputies and causing several businesses to go into a shelter-in-place lockdown. On June 6, 2022, deputies responded to a report of gas stolen from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot in Windsor Twp. Deputies said […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Morning Sun

Remus man headed to trial in motorcyclist’s death

A Remus man will stand trial for causing an accident while drunk that killed a Big Rapids motorcyclist. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 58, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to send him to trial on one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony. The hearing was scheduled for Thursday. Sellers waived the hearing on Tuesday, according to online court records.
REMUS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Former Michigan corrections officer seen on video assaulting inmate heads to trial

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former corrections officer in mid-Michigan was ordered to trial this week in connection with the assault of an inmate. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Christopher Cluley was working at the Isabella County Jail in April 2020. An inmate who had an argument with another corrections officer was being transferred when Cluley allegedly grabbed him.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy