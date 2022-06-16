Waterbury Police seek vehicle of interest

Waterbury, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Police are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a motorcycle accident that claimed

the life of a city man, Waterbury Police said.

Police responded Wednesday at 5:35 PM to the intersection of South Main Street at Market Square. They found the operator of a motorcycle standing nearby. Nygil Craig, 28, said he dropped his motorcycle trying to avoid an unknown vehicle that cut him off.

The vehicle was not on the scene. Craig suffered road rash on his arms, leg and back. He was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital for further treatment and evaluation. Craig was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Waterbury Police call the Honda CRV a vehicle of interest.