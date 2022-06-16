State baseball: Regis caps dominant season with Division 4 state championship

GRAND CHUTE — No. 1 at the beginning. No. 1 at the end.

As the top-ranked team in Division 4 in the preseason, the Regis baseball team had a target on its back all year. On Thursday, the Ramblers peeled it off and came good on the expectations that followed them throughout the spring. Regis slugged past Bangor 12-3 to win the Division 4 state championship at Fox Cities Stadium, completing a season in which they were the gold standard from start to finish.

“It just feels great,” senior outfielder Alex Leis said. “We’ve been the team to beat all year, we’ve had a target on our backs. But we came through and did it. It just feels amazing.”

The Ramblers finished the season 23-1 and didn’t lose to a Division 4 team all spring. The statewide baseball community expected them to be great, and they didn’t disappoint.

It’s the second WIAA state title in program history, and the first since 2002.

“You come in ranked No. 1 in preseason and people wonder why. ‘What have you done? You haven’t played a game yet, why are you No. 1?’” Regis coach Andy Niese said. “To hold onto that ranking from start to finish, it’s difficult because the target gets bigger and bigger on your back. You don’t get any easy passes from anyone. You’re a trophy win for everybody from Day 1. To be able to run the table, it’s so difficult to do that.”

Regis overturned an early deficit in the championship game by scoring two runs in the third inning, and then broke the game open with five runs in the fifth. Three more runs in the sixth sealed the championship that had been months in the making.

“It feels pretty amazing,” junior Zander Rockow said. “Almost like it’s not real yet. It hasn’t hit me, I’m still a little bit in shock. I’m sure it’s going to hit me soon. It’s going to be a fun bus ride home.”

Bangor scored two times on four hits in the top of the first inning and tacked on another run in the second. It gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead early. But Rockow tied the game with an RBI single in the third, and Regis took the lead for good when he came in to score on a Bangor error.

The Ramblers were relentless on the base paths, stealing 15 bases to apply constant pressure to the Cardinals’ pitchers. They set a new state tournament single-game record across all divisions.

“It was really big, not only just on the surface level of advancing a base and getting in a better scoring position, but it puts so much pressure on the pitcher,” Niese said. “He has to adjust his windup. They have to change their sequencing of pitches, they have to be ready to throw the pitch. It messes with everything they do defensively and on the mound.”

Rockow and Leis had three steals apiece, and six Ramblers in all had multiple stolen bases.

“I didn’t think it would be quite (that good),” Leis said. “But we knew that their catcher didn’t have quite the arm and wanted to take advantage of that.”

Rockow added an RBI triple in the fifth before Payton Loomis and Leis added run-scoring singles. Rockow and Matt Vesperman completed the scoring with RBI doubles in the sixth.

If the top-ranked Ramblers had any nerves, they didn’t show. Even in the face of an early deficit, they kept their cool.

“Not a lot of guys were nervous,” senior Mason Kostka said. “We’re pretty laid back and it was just another ball game, but there was a big reward at the end of it.”

Rockow finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Leis, Vesperman and Sam Knickerbocker drove in two runs each. The team’s 23 wins this season are the program’s new single-season record.

It was the formula for a state title the players had dreamed of since the very beginning.

“It’s just like a weight off the shoulders kind of,” Leis said. “Knowing we had this great a group of guys, we knew we had to come get a trophy.”

When they hoisted that gold trophy, the Ramblers added their names to the long list of champions to come from the city of Eau Claire. The city has long been a baseball stalwart, and Regis is the latest high school program to rise to the summit in the state.

“It’s a credit to the youth programs: Little League, Babe Ruth, the academies that are in the Chippewa Valley,” Niese said. “I’m part of it; it’s not just me, it’s not just the coaching staff. It’s all those entities working together to make these guys better baseball players and giving them opportunities.”

Regis won a Division 3 title in 2002, but came up short in their next two trips to state. This year’s group ensured the gold would come home with them.

“It’s something as a program that we can take so much pride in forever,” Niese said. “Nobody can take this away from these guys. I know they’re teenagers and they’re young and their perspective isn’t very broad yet, but they’re always going to be remembered as one of the teams that won a state championship.”

Regis 12, Bangor 3

Bangor 210 000 — 3 8 5

Regis 202 053 X — 12 8 1

WP: Cooper Dykes (5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 1 BB). LP: Eli Tucker (4.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB). Leading hitters: Regis: Zander Rockow 3-4 (2B, 3B, 3 RBI), Alex Leis 1-3 (2 RBI), Sam Knickerbocker 1-3 (2 RBI), Matt Vesperman 1-4 (2B, 2 RBI).