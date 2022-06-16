Vermont's state-run COVID-19 testing sites to close next week

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire residents may see a shocking rise in their electricity bills this summer.Eversource said Friday that on average, a Granite State customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours of power will see a bill increase of $71.39 a month. The increase would take effect August 1, when Eversource is proposing to raise its default service rate from 10.669 cents per kilowatt hour to 22.566 cents per kilowatt hour."The increase is due to several factors - the conflict in Ukraine causing energy supply constraints, continued increased demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic and extreme weather impacting...

CONCORD, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO