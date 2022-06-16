ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Community In Unity 5k Run & Walk hopes to raise awareness

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — CommUnity In Unity Peace & Healing Event – a 5k Run and Walk – will happen at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 21 at Memorial Park. The race is meant to raise awareness about the situation that people are facing in the community....

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 2

Related
newscenter1.tv

Judy Thies named Miss South Dakota’s Volunteer of the Year

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — During the Miss South Dakota competition, an annual award is given to a volunteer who is honored and recognized for outstanding volunteering. For this year’s event, the Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Judy Thies of Hot Springs. She is Treasurer of the Miss South Dakota Foundation Board, and she has been a volunteer for 27 years.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KEVN

Rapid City taking the lead in honoring Pollinators in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Mayor Steve Allender declared June 20th through the 26th as Pollinator Week in Rapid City. He is asking people to participate in activities that help save habitats for pollinators like bees, birds, and butterflies. In addition to the proclamation, The Rapid City Sustainability Committee along with...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
Rapid City, SD
Government
newscenter1.tv

St. Francis fire on the Rosebud Reservation burns 1,500-2,000 acres

ST. FRANCIS, S.D. – According to the Rosebud Agency, Bureau of Indian Affairs (B.I.A.) a fire was reported Saturday afternoon near St. Francis, located on the Rosebud Sioux Tribal lands at 1:30 p.m. threatening several structures moving northwest and northeast with 20-30 mph winds. As of Monday, Joelynn Ashley,...
SAINT FRANCIS, SD
kotatv.com

Club for Boys opens affordable apartments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Club for Boys began a project a year ago to provide affordable housing for families in the city. Now, people are finally able to move into the apartments. Located on Degeest Dr. in the Elk Vale community, Heartland Heights is a new...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Mayor react to protests continuing at Grand Gateway Hotel

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- Consistent protests in front of the Grand Gateway Hotel, part of a larger boycott effort, have continued for over two months now – becoming an unavoidable sight just off I-90. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender describes the situation as one of the more “bizarre” he has witnessed.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca Love Inc#Traini
Black Hills Pioneer

City park band shell heads to budget committee

SPEARFISH — After three years in fundraising and plan development, the McClung Memorial Theater band shell replacement may finally be getting a spot in the city’s budget books for 2023. “We hit our $100,000 goal here a few weeks ago, … and now we’re pursuing some other grants,”...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

City View Trolley set to begin summer season schedule Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The City View Trolley will shift into its summer season schedule of five days a week, starting Monday, June 20. The trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, and the summer season is set to last until August 31. “I...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“Wild Deadwood Reads” returns for a fifth year

DEADWOOD, S.D. — More than 80 authors from around the country set up in the Lodge at Deadwood Saturday for “Wild Deadwood Reads,” part of Wild Bill Days. The fifth annual event attracts authors working in different genres who make a day of setting up, selling and taking the time to chat with fans.
DEADWOOD, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
newscenter1.tv

Main Street Square unveils new mascot

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Main Street Square has a new mascot. Please welcome, Delilah The Downtown Dinosaur. She’s a Triceratops. According to MSS officials, the idea to use a dinosaur was a great tie with Rapid City due to Dinosaur Hill. When going around businesses in downtown Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Barrel Racing events in Rapid City more than just competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Three days of friendly barrel-racing competition wrapped up Sunday at the Central States Fairgrounds. The competition was sponsored by the Northwest Barrel Racing Association with more than 200 riders from the Dakotas, Wyoming and other surrounding states taking part. From children to seniors in their...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Don’t forget dear old dad this Father’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s face it dads can be hard to shop for. Many can be pretty reserved about their wants and needs and if they do want something they just go out and get it. We asked several Rapid City Dads Friday what they wanted most...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Zach Williams to perform at The Monument December 9

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Zach Williams has been announced to perform at The Monument December 9. Williams will be joined by special guest Ben Fuller on the I Don’t Want Christmas to End Tour, and they will be performing music from from Zach’s Christmas album in its entirety.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

An alternative to hiking and biking- check out climbing in the hills!

CUSTER, S.D.- Located in Custer, Sylvan Rocks Climbing School and Guide Service allows climbers of all skill levels to experience Custer State Park from bottom to top. Brandon Emery, owner and guide at Sylvan Rocks Climbing School and Guide Service, describes the area as “one of the most concentrated climbing areas probably in the country- very underrated and right in our backyard. So a good way to experience the outdoors and stay active and fit.”
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

Notorious Hill City house torn down

HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in February, a shooting on Allen Gulch Rd. in Hill City lead several community members rally together to address the issue of crime in the area. At the time, we spoke with Terri Grunendike, a resident of the Allen Gulch Rd. neighborhood, who claimed the issue was rooted in an abandoned house, where illicit activity took place over the span of three years.
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Power outage in southeast Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage in southeast Rapid City affecting 2,267 locations. They estimate restoration Monday at 1 p.m.
RAPID CITY, SD
historic-structures.com

Dinosaur Park, Rapid City South Dakota

Settlement in the Black Hills began in the mid-1870s when confirmed rumors of the presence of paying quantities of gold incited a great gold rush. Much of the economic development of the region during the nineteenth century relied upon mining, ranching, or related activities. Rapid City, located at the eastern edge of the Black Hills, was founded in 1876 to serve as a commercial and transportation center. The city grew to be second largest city in the state largely due to the installation of nearby Ellsworth Air Force Base. In addition, from the 1930s on, many of the city's entrepreneurs nurtured a blossoming regional and statewide tourism industry.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy