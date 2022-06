HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — During the Miss South Dakota competition, an annual award is given to a volunteer who is honored and recognized for outstanding volunteering. For this year’s event, the Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Judy Thies of Hot Springs. She is Treasurer of the Miss South Dakota Foundation Board, and she has been a volunteer for 27 years.

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 8 HOURS AGO