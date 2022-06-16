ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Anthony ‘Tony’ James Davis

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony “Tony” James Davis, of Bristol and Damariscotta, passed away on June 15, 2022 at Cove’s Edge Nursing and Long-Term Care Facility with his children and their mother by his side. Tony was born in Ellsworth to Barbara Ann Fernald Davis and James R. Davis on...

Barbara Zucchi

Barbara Zucchi died peacefully in her Jefferson home on June 15, 2022. Barbie was born at Miles Memorial Hospital on Nov. 21, 1949 to the late Phyllis and William Zucchi. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Adele Ames. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald, and their two daughters, Darcy Johnston, and her husband, Poly Collins, of Searsmont, and Erika Johnston, and her husband, Jason Rich, of Hallowell; her grandchildren, Stella Collins, of Searsmont and Elliot, and Azalea Rich, of Hallowell; her two stepchildren, Greg Johnston and his wife, Mary, of Jefferson, and Deborah Johnston, of Rhode Island; and step-grandchildren, Rachel Johnston, of Washington, D.C., and Andrew Johnston of Jefferson. Barbie is also survived by her sister, Carol Zucchi, and Carol’s husband, Carl, of Waldoboro, as well as her brother-in-law, David Ames, of Northport.
JEFFERSON, ME
Harvey L. Staples

Harvey L. Staples, 69, passed away on June 11, 2022. Harvey was born in Bucksport on April 27, 1953. He was the son of Arthur and Arlene (Goode) Staples. Harvey attended Belfast High School (1969) and Medomak Valley High School (1970-1972). After high school he joined the Navy from 1972-1978 submarine duty and obtained the rank of First Class. After he was discharged from the Navy he obtained employment with Bath Iron Works from 1978 until 2022 and was an outside machinist in Department 09, he as a previous shop steward, worked on an emergency response team and anchor wingless.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Ursula Margaret Weaver

Ursula Margaret Weaver, 82, of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Maine Veterans Homes New Augusta Campus, in Augusta after a period of declining health. She was born in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 28, 1939, the daughter of George and Rose (DeGrasse) Davis. She graduated...
TOPSHAM, ME
WMHS Graduates Persevere After Four Challenging Years

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Wiscasset Middle High School’s class of 2022 went out literally with a bang with a brief fireworks display concluding commencement ceremonies at the Wiscasset Speedway on Friday, June 10. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WHMS held graduation exercises at the West Alna Road racetrack...
WISCASSET, ME
Summer Hours for Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House

Historic New England’s Castle Tucker and the Nickels-Sortwell House in Wiscasset are open for the 2022 season. The museums will be open for tours Friday to Sunday. Guided tours will be given on the half hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last tour each day leaving at 3 p.m. All visitors must follow current state COVID-19 guidelines and follow social distancing rules.
WISCASSET, ME
102.9 WBLM

Extraordinary Central Maine Teen Saves Dad’s Life

Jamie Payne a father from West Gardiner, Maine was in the hospital for 10 days because he had heart failure, according to an article by WMTW. The reason he is alive is because of his son, 17 year old Chris Payne. The article states, after letting their dogs outside Jamie...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Dies While Fishing On The Kennebec River

A Portland man is dead following a Saturday afternoon accident on the Kennebec River. According to WABI TV, 40 year old Truc Huynh and a friend were fishing on the Kennebec River near Sapling Township. The TV station reports that the raft they were on hit a rough patch and...
PORTLAND, ME
Author debuts first novel at book-signing event in Windham

What happens when a 19-year-old girl, alone and exhausted, follows a fleeting impulse and tosses her screaming infant son out a window? What happens if that baby is caught by a woman who is standing below looks up and reaches out? And what if the catcher's own fragile pregnancy ends, causing her to believe that the baby she caught is meant to be hers?
WINDHAM, ME
MVHS Graduates Praised for Breaking Down Stigmas

Rainy skies faded to blue as Medomak Valley High School staff, faculty, and parents honored the class of 2022 on Wednesday, June 8. MVHS junior Lyra Stevens led seniors from the east wing of the school to the student parking lot where the stage was set for the graduation ceremony.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Portland man drowns in Kennebec River

SAPLING TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man drowned Saturday afternoon in the east outlet of the Kennebec River near Sapling Township. Maine Game Wardens tell us 40-year-old Truc Huynh was fishing on a raft with a friend Saturday morning. Rapids overturned the raft around noon. Officials say Huynh, who...
PORTLAND, ME
Evoking the Essence of Maine

A visit to the Pemaquid Gallery of Artists allows wonderful comparisons of how the member artists express their love of Maine, whether through landscapes, still life, figures, or the animal life around them. Two artists who paint in different mediums, Kay Sawyer Hannah and Cindy Spencer, are deeply committed to...
MAINE STATE
Manuel sinks 3 birdies, shoots +4 in his final day at U.S. Open

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Topsham’s Caleb Manuel returned to The Country Club earlier on Friday for Round 2 of the U.S. Open. After shooting a +13 on Thursday, Manuel put together a much better round, shooting +4 including birdies on holes 4, 14 and 17. He played even par the last 14 holes of his outing.
TOPSHAM, ME
Police Warn of Several Bear Sightings in Lewiston, Maine

The Lewiston Police Department is warning residents that there is a bear roaming through parts of the city and sharing steps to take to keep them away from their homes. A Facebook post on the Lewiston Police Department's page on Wednesday afternoon said that after several sightings of a bear in the area of Pleasant and Sabbatus Streets, they have confirmed there is a bear wandering around after seeing it on security camera footage. The picture we included with this article is not the actual bear spotted in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
Authorities investigate threat at Maine Medical Center

PORTLAND, Maine — Patient visitation at Maine Medical Center in Portland has been canceled for Sunday due to a threat, according to a hospital statement. Visitation will still be allowed if staff deem it to be "medically necessary". According to the statement, the hospital received a threat Sunday and...
PORTLAND, ME
Maine Blues Festival brings local musicians to center stage

LISBON, Maine — The Maine Blues Festival has returned in Lisbon Falls, running through June 19. Several venues are hosting dozens of performances to showcase local talent as best as possible throughout the weekend. Organizers say their first priority is offering as much high-visibility performance opportunities for Maine-based blues...
LISBON, ME
Portland man drowns in East Outlet Of Moosehead Lake

SAPLING TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old Portland man drowned Saturday, June 18 in the east outlet of the Kennebec River. Truc Huynh of Portland was fishing with a friend during the morning on the East Outlet which flows out of Moosehead Lake. The pair were in a fishing raft, and around noontime decided to move to a new location to fish on the river. They descended down through some whitewater rapids, which overturned the boat and threw the two men into the water.
PORTLAND, ME
Biddeford man injured in motorcycle crash

ARUNDEL, Maine — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash early Friday morning on Route 1 after reportedly racing with another motorcycle at speeds topping 100 miles per hour. Corey Tapley, 41, of Biddeford was taken to Southern Maine Health Care with "extensive injuries" and then taken to Maine Medical Center, York County Sheriff William King said in a release.
BIDDEFORD, ME

