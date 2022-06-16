Anthony ‘Tony’ James Davis

Barbara Zucchi died peacefully in her Jefferson home on June 15, 2022. Barbie was born at Miles Memorial Hospital on Nov. 21, 1949 to the late Phyllis and William Zucchi. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Adele Ames. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald, and their two daughters, Darcy Johnston, and her husband, Poly Collins, of Searsmont, and Erika Johnston, and her husband, Jason Rich, of Hallowell; her grandchildren, Stella Collins, of Searsmont and Elliot, and Azalea Rich, of Hallowell; her two stepchildren, Greg Johnston and his wife, Mary, of Jefferson, and Deborah Johnston, of Rhode Island; and step-grandchildren, Rachel Johnston, of Washington, D.C., and Andrew Johnston of Jefferson. Barbie is also survived by her sister, Carol Zucchi, and Carol’s husband, Carl, of Waldoboro, as well as her brother-in-law, David Ames, of Northport.

JEFFERSON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO