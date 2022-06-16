Border Patrol catches Salvadorian convicted of child abuse

The U.S. Border Patrol has caught a man from El Salvador who is convicted of child abuse.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said Wednesday Tucson Sector agents spotted Melvin Melendez-Ramos in Nogales, Ariz.

Agents report arresting him soon after he illegally crossed over into the U.S.

According to Modlin, Melendez-Ramos was convicted of a felony. A court found him guilty of first degree child abuse.

Modlin adds the Salvadorian was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Since Melendez-Ramos tried getting back into the U.S. after removal, he now face criminal charges.

——-

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .