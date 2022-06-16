ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

Marriages

By Carey Reeder
Clanton Advertiser
 4 days ago

These marriages were issued in Chilton County from June...

www.clantonadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clanton Advertiser

Skye Apothecary welcomes summer with solstice celebration

Skye Apothecary celebrated the beginning of summer and their one-year anniversary at their Summer Solstice Celebration on June 18. The metaphysical shop had vendors, a food truck and live music to help with the celebration. “It was awesome. We had a good turnout and there was a lot of people...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

2022 Little Miss Peach crowned

First time contestant Lilly Maddox of Clanton was crowned 2022 Little Miss Peach on June 18. She said she was excited to win. Lilly said she thought her interview was the reason she won. The interview is held before the onstage portion of the contest. “She said she made them...
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Looking back on making Peach Pageant history

Halle Sullivan was the first person to win all four of the Peach Pageant titles. After being Little, Young and Junior Miss Peach, Sullivan was named the Miss Peach queen during the 2021 Miss Peach pageant. As it is nearly time to crown her successor, Sullivan took some time to...
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

18th annual Peach Run marks start of Peach Festival

The 18th annual Peach Run took place at Cornerstone Fitness on June 18 to mark the beginning of the Peach Festival in Chilton County. Over 70 runners gathered at Cornerstone Fitness starting as early as 6 a.m. to begin preparations for the race. “I think the event went very well,”...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chilton County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Clanton Advertiser

Peach Festival Schedule for 2022

6:30 p.m. Young Miss Peach Pageant in the Chilton County High School auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Junior Miss Peach Pageant in the Chilton County High School auditorium. 5 p.m. Peach Festival Cook-off at Senior Connection, featuring competing local dishes in sweet and savory categories. June 23. 9 a.m. Roy Wood Peach...
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Exit 212 Agriculture cooperative district set to be dissolved

The board of the Alabama Agriculture and Exhibition Cooperative District unanimously approved dissolving the entity on June 20. The vote is the first in a series of steps that need to be taken to dissolve the board and other entities that had been created for the proposed Alabama Farm Center to be self-sustaining.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy