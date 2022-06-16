Skye Apothecary celebrated the beginning of summer and their one-year anniversary at their Summer Solstice Celebration on June 18. The metaphysical shop had vendors, a food truck and live music to help with the celebration. “It was awesome. We had a good turnout and there was a lot of people...
First time contestant Lilly Maddox of Clanton was crowned 2022 Little Miss Peach on June 18. She said she was excited to win. Lilly said she thought her interview was the reason she won. The interview is held before the onstage portion of the contest. “She said she made them...
Halle Sullivan was the first person to win all four of the Peach Pageant titles. After being Little, Young and Junior Miss Peach, Sullivan was named the Miss Peach queen during the 2021 Miss Peach pageant. As it is nearly time to crown her successor, Sullivan took some time to...
The 18th annual Peach Run took place at Cornerstone Fitness on June 18 to mark the beginning of the Peach Festival in Chilton County. Over 70 runners gathered at Cornerstone Fitness starting as early as 6 a.m. to begin preparations for the race. “I think the event went very well,”...
6:30 p.m. Young Miss Peach Pageant in the Chilton County High School auditorium. 6:30 p.m. Junior Miss Peach Pageant in the Chilton County High School auditorium. 5 p.m. Peach Festival Cook-off at Senior Connection, featuring competing local dishes in sweet and savory categories. June 23. 9 a.m. Roy Wood Peach...
The board of the Alabama Agriculture and Exhibition Cooperative District unanimously approved dissolving the entity on June 20. The vote is the first in a series of steps that need to be taken to dissolve the board and other entities that had been created for the proposed Alabama Farm Center to be self-sustaining.
From Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced Gianetta Jones has been named senior vice president and chief people officer. UNITED is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest in the U.S.,...
