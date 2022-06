ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman is facing charges after being involved in an domestic incident that took place in Rome, according to Police. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to the Rome Motel located at 8257 Turin Road in the City of Rome around 12:50 a.m. on June 18 after receiving an assault complaint. After arriving at the scene, deputies met with a male victim who had suffered a stab wound to his upper left arm.

