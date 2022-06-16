ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint John The Baptist Parish, LA

Police seek suspects accused of stealing boat motor and fishing gear from Ruddock boat launch

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office made a post on social media seeking help in locating the suspects responsible for stealing a boat motor and fishing gear from the Ruddock boat launch.

According to the police, detectives were able to obtain surveillance video showing the subjects removing several items from the boat including the engine.

Anyone who may be able to identify the subjects is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, the Criminal Investigations Division, Det. Joe Rosa at 504-494-2752.

Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office online.

