ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Monkeypox case reported south of Texas border

By Sandra Sanchez
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUImj_0gD05F6i00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Mexican health officials are reporting the first potential case of monkeypox in the northern border town of Nuevo Laredo, across the Rio Grande from Laredo, Texas.

The Mexican state of Tamaulipas and the local border area now are on high alert and the Mexican government has activated health biosecurity protocols, according to a statement issued by the Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Office.

The Laredo Morning Times reports this is one of three potential cases in Nuevo Laredo. The other two are family members of the suspected infected patient, a 21-year-old stay-at-home mom who sought medical attention on June 7 at the Mexican Institute of Social Security. All three are being monitored for symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, itching and skin lesions. It can spread through direct contact with the infectious rash or body fluids, or by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday, the CDC reports there are 72 cases of monkeypox reported in the United States, including one case in Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twdpR_0gD05F6i00
(Graphic from CDC website )

Worldwide there are 1,879 monkeypox cases reported in 35 countries, according to the CDC. This includes five cases in Mexico.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday told media the agency is investigating a possible death from monkeypox in Brazil.

“The global outbreak of monkeypox is clearly unusual and concerning,” Ghebreyesus said.

Ghebreyesus added that the agency is “working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus,” and is expected to announce the new name soon.

The WHO says racist and discriminative comments have been tied to the term “monkeypox,” which was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research.

An Emergency Committee meeting of WHO is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after missing Indiana girl found in Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. — Police in Nebraska arrested a man after they say he was found with a 13-year-old girl missing out of Indiana. The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) notified Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on Wednesday, June 15, that the missing teenager was believed to have been traveling through Nebraska with an adult male. NSP said […]
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Laredo, TX
Health
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pox#Monkeypox Virus#Mexican#Tamaulipas#Health Office#The Laredo Morning Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
WTWO/WAWV

Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Fire Marshal ends investigation of Grand Bear Lodge blaze

UTICA, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office recently concluded its investigation into a massive fire at Grand Bear Lodge on Memorial Day. The investigation determined that the cause of the fire was accidental, and the likely cause was a charcoal grill left unattended on a porch. Seven cabins were destroyed in the blaze, […]
NORTH UTICA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Reader’s Digest names Bru Burger the best burger in Indiana

Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Hoosiers and hamburgers. Some things just go together, like people in Indiana and a juicy burger. The burger is a dish that evokes Americana, and in Indiana, we like them both thick and thin; plain and loaded with non-traditional toppings like peanut butter; fried on the griddle and […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana gets $2.9 million in TurboTax settlement

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents who paid TurboTax to file their taxes could be in line for some money. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has finalized a $2.9 million settlement with TurboTax owner Intuit over alleged deceptive advertising practices. Indiana was one of dozens of states participating in a $141 million settlement involving Intuit. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy