Behind Viral Videos

Only 1 per cent of people can find the hidden animal in this optical illusion

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

An optical illusion is challenging people to try and spot the hidden animal in an illustration, something that only 1 per cent of people can do.

The image features a bird on a tree branch with a large chunk of cheese in its mouth and to the untrained eye that's all that is going on.

However, there is another animal hidden within the image. Can you see it? No? Well, there is a secret trick that might help you.

The image was shared on TikTok by @rana_illusions who tells his followers: "Look closely at this image. If you can’t figure out what’s going on, flip your phone upside down."

@rana_illusions

What do you see? #tree #test #challenge #ranaillusions


If you managed to follow those instructions then you might have been able to see a fox next to a tree holding a piece of cheese in his arms.

Congratulations if you managed to see it and judging by the comments on TikTok, you did a lot better than most people.

One person said: "Am I the only one who saw a BIRD holding a piece of cheese?"

Another added: "Am I blind I think I saw a bird holding a cheese."

A third wrote: "what it doesn't change when I flip it or focus on it."

Several people did find the fox although someone claimed to have found another animal: "I see the bird and the fox birh with the cheese but I read someone said there are horses? how does 1 per cent people see horse?"

Check out more great optical illusions here .

