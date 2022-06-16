ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Summer travel trends

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This summer is looking to be a record travel season. Schools are...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Food to enjoy on the road this summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Summer is officially upon us. With travel hitting pre-pandemic levels, and 80% of Americans planning for a road trip, Studio 3 is checking out food options on the go.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Iron-rich food for toddlers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Meredith Wellman is HIMG’s outpatient dietitian. For referral or appointment questions, please call 304-399-2275. Recipes and general nutrition information can be found on her website, SimplyWellman.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Teens and the money talk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fidelity’s Teens & Money Study found that only one-third of teenagers say their family regularly talks about investing. John Boroff, the VP of Youth Investing for Fidelity Investments, joined Susan on Studio 3 to discuss the study’s findings and how parents can start conversations with their teens about money.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

ADHD in adults

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Board-Certified Psychiatrist discusses ADHD in adults and how leaving it undiagnosed can affect your life.
HUNTINGTON, WV
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
WSAZ

National Cancer Survivors Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Surviveher Founder Lyndsay Levingston shares her story as a breast cancer survivor. For more information, visit imasurviveher.org.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Logan County Communities hit hard by storms

MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a beautiful day in Man, W.Va. quickly turned to dark clouds bringing high winds and leaving behind heavy storm damage and power outages. Most of the power outages are back on in Man, but along Main St. damaged cars and torn off roofs can still be seen.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Viewers share photos of storm damage

(WSAZ) - As thousands of people from our region and beyond deal with power outages from Friday’s strong to severe thunderstorms, viewers are sending us images of the damage left behind. Man, West Virginia, located in Logan County, appears to be among the hardest hit. Viewer Caleb Browning gave...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Going camping with the Herd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The AD Lewis Center was busy Saturday morning with the sights and sounds of football thanks to some current members of the Marshall program. Running back Rasheen Ali and many of his teammates hosted a Skills and Drills camp for over 50 kids and there was no cost to attend the two hour camp.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Severe weather damages church again

RUSH, Ky. (WSAZ) - Many people began their weekend by cleaning up storm debris after severe weather left a mark on the region Friday afternoon. Tree after tree was brought down by powerful winds along a stretch of state Route 854 in Rush, Kentucky. Kyle Cantwell was on his front...
RUSH, KY
WSAZ

Strong winds leave behind extensive damage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A second wave of powerful storms has left behind extensive damage. Strong winds have uprooted trees that have fallen down on power lines, leaving many in the dark yet again. Viewers have sent WSAZ pictures showing examples of this damage, with some hitting a little too...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Police | Customer pours beer on store employee, steals phone

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made following an incident at a store that left an employee covered in beer and a victim of theft. According to the Huntington Police Department, Dorian Jordan, 47, of Charleston, was arrested in the 900 block of 17th Street Monday on outstanding robbery and battery warrants.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Kentucky power outages | Restoration to continue through Tuesday

(WSAZ) -- The severe storm that moved through Kentucky Power’s territory Friday afternoon left approximately 26,000 customers without power. As the storm traveled throughout the service area it broke around 50 power poles, numerous spans of wire and downed trees. Monday morning, approximately 1,700 customers are without power with...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 2; roadway reopen

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road (state Route 2) is back open Monday evening after a crash that claimed a motorcyclist’s life, our crew at the scene said. The crash was around 3:15 p.m., just beyond Huntington city limits in the Guyandotte area. A motorcycle and truck collided in the 4700 block of the roadway as the truck was pulling out of a business parking lot, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle fire at gun range

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several fire departments are battling a blaze at a popular restaurant and gun range in Huntington. Bare Arms Gun Range and Bombshells Burgers & BBQ share a building along 5th Street Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 2:45 p.m. Flames and heavy smoke...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman killed during tragic incident was wanted by police

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman who died Sunday during a tragic incident along the Kanawha River was wanted by police out of Ohio, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Godsey, 31, of Ohio was using the alias Katreece Wells, deputies report. Investigators say Godsey had...
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Monday, according to Huntington Police. The suspected armed robbery happened at the Olive Street Market. Huntington Police confirmed Monday they have a lead but no one is in police custody at this time. No one was hurt during...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body found in Kanawha River, crews searching for missing child

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 8:15 P.M. UPDATE: The vehicle involved has been recovered according to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The search for the missing boy will continue in the morning. ORIGINAL: Rescue crews have recovered a woman’s body and are searching for a child along the...
DUNBAR, WV

