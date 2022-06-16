Summer travel trends

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Meredith Wellman is HIMG’s outpatient dietitian. For referral or appointment questions, please call 304-399-2275. Recipes and general nutrition information can be found on her website, SimplyWellman.com.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fidelity’s Teens & Money Study found that only one-third of teenagers say their family regularly talks about investing. John Boroff, the VP of Youth Investing for Fidelity Investments, joined Susan on Studio 3 to discuss the study’s findings and how parents can start conversations with their teens about money.
MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a beautiful day in Man, W.Va. quickly turned to dark clouds bringing high winds and leaving behind heavy storm damage and power outages. Most of the power outages are back on in Man, but along Main St. damaged cars and torn off roofs can still be seen.
(WSAZ) - As thousands of people from our region and beyond deal with power outages from Friday’s strong to severe thunderstorms, viewers are sending us images of the damage left behind. Man, West Virginia, located in Logan County, appears to be among the hardest hit. Viewer Caleb Browning gave...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The AD Lewis Center was busy Saturday morning with the sights and sounds of football thanks to some current members of the Marshall program. Running back Rasheen Ali and many of his teammates hosted a Skills and Drills camp for over 50 kids and there was no cost to attend the two hour camp.
RUSH, Ky. (WSAZ) - Many people began their weekend by cleaning up storm debris after severe weather left a mark on the region Friday afternoon. Tree after tree was brought down by powerful winds along a stretch of state Route 854 in Rush, Kentucky. Kyle Cantwell was on his front...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The CDC has given the green light for kids as young as 6 months old to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes almost two and a half years after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the state of Washington. A CDC advisory committee on...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A second wave of powerful storms has left behind extensive damage. Strong winds have uprooted trees that have fallen down on power lines, leaving many in the dark yet again. Viewers have sent WSAZ pictures showing examples of this damage, with some hitting a little too...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made following an incident at a store that left an employee covered in beer and a victim of theft. According to the Huntington Police Department, Dorian Jordan, 47, of Charleston, was arrested in the 900 block of 17th Street Monday on outstanding robbery and battery warrants.
(WSAZ) -- The severe storm that moved through Kentucky Power’s territory Friday afternoon left approximately 26,000 customers without power. As the storm traveled throughout the service area it broke around 50 power poles, numerous spans of wire and downed trees. Monday morning, approximately 1,700 customers are without power with...
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio River Road (state Route 2) is back open Monday evening after a crash that claimed a motorcyclist’s life, our crew at the scene said. The crash was around 3:15 p.m., just beyond Huntington city limits in the Guyandotte area. A motorcycle and truck collided in the 4700 block of the roadway as the truck was pulling out of a business parking lot, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several fire departments are battling a blaze at a popular restaurant and gun range in Huntington. Bare Arms Gun Range and Bombshells Burgers & BBQ share a building along 5th Street Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 2:45 p.m. Flames and heavy smoke...
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father and their 4-year-old son over the weekend, according to Carter County Coroner William Waddell. The crash happened near Carter Caves State Resort Park. According...
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman who died Sunday during a tragic incident along the Kanawha River was wanted by police out of Ohio, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Godsey, 31, of Ohio was using the alias Katreece Wells, deputies report. Investigators say Godsey had...
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Severe thunderstorms have brought down trees, broken utility poles, and caused mudslides in a few different areas of Williamson, according to the fire department. Old US 52 between West Williamson and US 119 will be closed for an extended period of time due to a mix...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Monday, according to Huntington Police. The suspected armed robbery happened at the Olive Street Market. Huntington Police confirmed Monday they have a lead but no one is in police custody at this time. No one was hurt during...
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 8:15 P.M. UPDATE: The vehicle involved has been recovered according to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The search for the missing boy will continue in the morning. ORIGINAL: Rescue crews have recovered a woman’s body and are searching for a child along the...
