A Full Breakdown of the "Love, Victor" Season 3 Finale

Click here to read the full article. As production on Yellowstone’s biggest season yet continues, its cast, appropriately enough, keeps growing, too. Paramount Network announced on Friday that Wendy Moniz and Mo Brings Plenty, who’ve recurred since Season 1 as, respectively, Governor Lynelle Perry and Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo, have been promoted to series-regular status for Season 5.
But that’s just the tip of the bull’s horn casting-wise. In addition, the network revealed that Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will be reprising their roles of the younger versions of John, Beth and Rip. What’s more Kai Caster (American...
Comments / 0