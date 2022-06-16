ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Full Breakdown of the "Love, Victor" Season 3 Finale

By Pallavi Bhadu
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu's "Love, Victor" has closed its third and final chapter, and the emotional finale packs in satisfying personal growth and full-circle moments for its central characters. A spinoff of the 2018 breakout coming-of-age movie "Love, Simon" — which...

www.popsugar.com

TVLine

Yellowstone Ups Two to Series Regular Ahead of Season 5 — Plus, [Spoiler]'s Return Is Very Bad News for Beth

Click here to read the full article. As production on Yellowstone’s biggest season yet continues, its cast, appropriately enough, keeps growing, too. Paramount Network announced on Friday that Wendy Moniz and Mo Brings Plenty, who’ve recurred since Season 1 as, respectively, Governor Lynelle Perry and Rainwater’s right-hand man Mo, have been promoted to series-regular status for Season 5. But that’s just the tip of the bull’s horn casting-wise. In addition, the network revealed that Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will be reprising their roles of the younger versions of John, Beth and Rip. What’s more Kai Caster (American...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com

June 16 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bros. The studio shared a trailer for the gay romantic-comedy film Thursday featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Bros is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Stoller also produced...
MOVIES
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Accused - Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce and Karen LeBlanc to Star

Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Warner and LeBlanc star as concerned oncerned and...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Want This Guest Star to Become a Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU fans are very vocal about who they do and do not like in the popular NBC TV drama series. And, this also means that SVU fans are quick to share their thoughts on some of the many fun and famous guest stars appearing in the series over the years. Most recently, however, is one guest star that some fans hope will become a regular in the show’s upcoming seasons.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Officially Marries Fiancé Grant Hughes

Chicago PD season nine concluded on a dramatic high note. Now, we anxiously await the show’s return following season nine’s dramatic conclusion. Meanwhile, series alum Sophia Bush finds herself far from the drama. Following the cancelation of her CBS show Good Sam after just one season, she has not only begun work on a new project; she also recently married her fiancé Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Oklahoma this past Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Collider

'The Goldbergs' Family Dynamic Has Suffered By Not Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Character

When The Goldbergs debuted on ABC in 2013, it became an immediate hit. Watching a family sitcom set in the 1980s feels nostalgic, like reliving one's own childhood. It has been ideal escapist television. Watching the antics of characters like Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) for half an hour feels like a good, light-hearted reminder of how much you loved your own youth.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Legacies Series Finale Preview Released

Next week marks the end of an era for The CW with the series finale of Legacies. The episode, "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" marks the end of The Vampire Diaries franchise which began in 2009 and has since spanned not just the original The Vampire Diaries, but both The Originals and Legacies as well. Now, ahead of the final chapter, the network has released a preview for the upcoming episode, one that teases there could be major changes for the Salvatore School before we finally say goodbye.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reacts to Show’s Massive Audience in 2021-22 Broadcast Season

With 12 complete seasons beneath its belt, “Blue Bloods” has become one of CBS’s most popular scripted dramas. However, the Tom Selleck-starring series saw exceedingly massive audiences during its 2021-2022 broadcast season and now, “Blue Bloods” star Bridget Moynahan is sharing her gratefulness on Instagram. See the overall ratings below in the actress’s new post.
NFL
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Nicole Kidman To Produce & Star In Amazon Show ‘Holland, Michigan,’ Mimi Cave To Direct

Nicole Kidman kicked off her relationship with Amazon Studios last year with great success. Her role as Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin‘s “Being The Ricardos” nabbed her a Golden Globe for Best Actress – Drama win and a nomination for a Best Actress Oscar. She has “Expats” coming out on Amazon soon, too, based on Janice Y.K. Lee‘s 2016 novel “The Expatriates,” which she stars in and co-produces.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Legacies: SPOILER Returns in Series Finale

The series finale of Legacies aired tonight on The CW, bringing to an end The Vampire Diaries universe which ran for thirteen years across three series. As fans expected, the series wrapped up current storylines and offered a sense of closure for the journeys of many of its main characters, but it also featured a few major guest appearances. While Joseph Morgan's return as Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson is one that fans knew about heading into the episode thanks to the actor confirming his return earlier this month, there was another big surprise in store with the return of another iconic The Vampire Diaries character.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES

