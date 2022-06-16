ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside to join Clean Energy Alliance

By Samantha Nelson
Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANSIDE – The Oceanside City Council voted to join several other North County cities in a regional community choice energy program that aims to lower consumer costs and advance the region’s renewable energy goals. The city will join Clean Energy Alliance, or CEA, a community choice aggregation...

thecoastnews.com

sandiegocountynews.com

Oceanside enacts Level 2 Drought Reduction actions for residents and businesses

Oceanside, CA–The City of Oceanside will be enacting Level 2 Drought Reduction actions, in accordance with the State Water Board’s Emergency Drought Resolution No.2022-0018 which was approved on May 24. This drought regulation was in response to Governor Newsom’s March Executive Order N-7-22 which recommended new regulations requiring...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Work Begins on $950M Water Plant

Construction has started on a $950 million water purification plant in Santee that will provide enough drinking water to serve an estimated 500,000 people and businesses in East County. The East County Advanced Water Purification Program will daily produce up to 11.5 million gallons of potable water which amounts to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: How Vista Struck Out on Shelter

A few months ago, the city of Vista sent out a request for proposals from homeless service providers to open and run a shelter. But it failed to garner any bids. Those providers are telling us the city failed to help them see how it would pay for it or where it could possibly be located.
VISTA, CA
#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Cea#Alternative Energy#Clean Energy Alliance#San Diego Gas Electric#San Diego Community Power#The Vista City Council
San Diego Business Journal

CBX Opens New $100M Passenger Facility

A new, privately owned screening facility recently opened at the General Abelardo L. Rodriguez Airport (also known as the Tijuana International Airport) has major cross-border significance, local leaders say. The $100 million, 430,000-square-foot passenger processing facility using the Cross Border Xpress (CBX) bridge will reduce Cross Border Xpress' passenger wait...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City of Escondido loses Police Chief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week the Escondido Police Department announcing long-time Police Chief, Ed Varso, will be stepping down to head the Police Department in Menifee, California. City of Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the search for a...
ESCONDIDO, CA
The Urban Menu

Our City: Best Hikes in San Diego

Hiking in San Diego means having a lot of options. There's something for everyone here, which may sound cliche, but it's true – from urban hikes to backcountry adventures, San Diego is an all-inclusive outdoor buffet year-round. Think of these five treks as appetizers to a wonderful, broad feast of trails inside San Diego County for the adventurer in all of us, whether the mood calls for a classic coastline exploration, a desert journey, or a desire for mountainous terrain. South Fortuna Mountain, Mission Trails Regional Park [caption id="attachment_6858" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo 82743972 © Sherryvsmith | Dreamstime.com[/caption] Distance: 5.5 miles Duration: 3 hours Difficulty:  moderate to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
PLANetizen

Waterfront Wonder: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego

First opened in the summer of 2021, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is an architectural gem on the edge of San Diego Bay. Years in the making, the venue is the fulfillment of a long-time civic desire to have a state-of-the-art concert venue that elevates the experience of live music while also serving as a dynamic public space for all of San Diego. Development of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park was made possible by an agreement between the San Diego Symphony and the Unified Port of San Diego. Managed and programmed by the Symphony, the site offers a venue where culture and nature intersect, where music and a restored park are combined to give residents and visitors a unique gathering place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

COVID-19 hospitalizations fall by four to 222 in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infections in San Diego County fell by four to 222, according to the latest state data out Saturday. Of those patients, 22 were being treated in intensive care, an increase of two from Friday's total. Available hospital beds increased by four to 240.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Tightening water restrictions lead more San Diegans to replace their lawns

They've been part of the American Dream, Southern California style for decades. But verdant lawns are disappearing more and more thanks to shrinking water supplies. The Golden State is now in its third year of drought. A study published by the journal Nature Climate Change in February found this is the worst drought in what is now the western United States in 1,200 years.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

