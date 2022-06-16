ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

China ‘extraterrestrial’ signal may just be humans, researcher says

By Eric Henrikson
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pBiA_0gD045Ou00

CHINA (KXAN) – Earlier this week, Chinese state media reported that the nation’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) detected a signal from a possible “extraterrestrial civilization” . Now researchers are questioning those findings.

In an interview with the science and technology website Futurism, Dan Werthimer, with the University of California, Berkeley said that he believes the signals they detected were not from aliens, but actually from Earth . Werthimer is a SETI researcher (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) and a co-author on the paper that reported the discovery.

In the interview, Werthimer said that when looking at weak radio signals from outer space, the signal can be overwhelmed by “radio pollution on Earth.” This includes television, cell phone and signals sent by Earth’s satellites. He said that “even though the [FAST] telescope is pretty far from most big cities” it can still pick up transmissions from other places on the planet.

Werthimer says that inexperience likely led to the alien civilization conclusion. The signal was detected during the first alien-hunting missions undertaken by FAST between November 2020 and September 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY: China detects possible ‘extraterrestrial civilizations,’ state media reports

In the paper published by researchers from Bejing Normal University, the team said that the signal just being interference was “very high.”

The signal was originally detected in the direction of several habitable planets in the Kepler-438 zone. These planets orbit a red dwarf star and around 473 light years from Earth. Kepler-438b, one of the planets in that solar system, is considered one of the most “Earth-like” ever discovered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extraterrestrial Life#Science And Technology#Solar System#Planet#Chinese#Seti#Bejing Normal University
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after pointing gun at officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after allegedly battering a woman and pointing a gun at police. According to the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue to a reported domestic battery. Vigo County Dispatch advised […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-70 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Pennsylvania man has died due to a motorcycle crash on I-70 in Putnam County. According to Indiana State Police, a mechanical issue with the front tire caused Martin Henneman’s motorcycle to leave the roadway coming to an abrupt stop. The crash happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday at the […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire on Liberty Ave in Terre Haute ruled arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Arson is to blame for a fire at a residence in Terre Haute Friday morning. That’s according to Terre Haute Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, who said the call for a fire at a residence in the 2300 block of Liberty Avenue came in at approximately 6:50 a.m. Friday. Boyed says […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Juneteenth: Terre Haute celebrates significant figures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens celebrated Juneteenth at the Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Sunday for a performance and tour celebrating the lives of seven historical figures with connections to Terre Haute. Dr. Crystal Reynolds wrote a historical production that was performed by seven local people, celebrating the lives of Frederick Douglass, George […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy