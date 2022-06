NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There have been two recent incidents where a folded dollar bill was found with fentanyl inside in Giles County. Law enforcement is urging everyone not to pick up folded money that they may find in public because a folded dollar bill can hold enough fentanyl to kill you just by touching it. Nashville has also identified the spread of fentanyl and other designer drugs as a problem.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO