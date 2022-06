The Kristin Smart murder trial pushed back one more week. 45-year-old Paul Flores and his 81-year-old Father Ruben are charged with her disappearance and suspected murder. The trial was moved to Salinas because of pretrial publicity in San Luis Obispo county. A health concern among one of the trial participants has moved the trial back a week. They began screening jurors for that trial on Monday, June 13th.

