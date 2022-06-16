ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk to address Twitter workers in effort to ease concerns

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qse3A_0gD02V5j00

In an unusual move for what’s been an unusual takeover bid by the world’s richest man for Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will address the social platform’s employees Thursday, even though his $44 billion offer has not yet been completed.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The meeting is a “clear step in the right direction towards the chances of a deal happening and a smart strategic move as Twitter employees have been left in the dark over the past few months and have many questions during this volatile period of uncertainty,” said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform. Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, although it seems unlikely that he can do that on his own. Musk said he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts, despite the fact that Twitter has reported its bot estimates — and its admission that they may be too low — to investors for years.

Twitter employees could have other reasons to be nervous about Musk’s impending takeover. The irascible billionaire has levied a barrage of criticism at the company, from its moderation and safety policies, which he terms a threat to “free speech,” to its anonymous user accounts, which he would like to eliminate, to its ban of former President Donald Trump, which he has pledged to reverse.

Tesla increases prices amid rising supply costs

Harry Kraemer, a former CEO Baxter International and professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, pointed out that the deal is “not a guarantee until it is done” and there are still plenty of steps left in the process before the purchase can be completed.

“In my experience, it is very unusual and almost bizarre for someone who has not purchased the company to speak to current employees of the company he is looking to purchase,” Kraemer said.

If history is any guide, Musk might consider moving the company to Texas, as he did with Tesla’s headquarters in December 2021. An unabashed crypto devotee, he has floated ideas about accepting the cryptocurrency dogecoin as payment for premium accounts. Musk also once had Tesla purchase $1.5 billion in bitcoin and for a brief period allowed buyers to pay for their cars using cryptocurrency.

He’s also targeted Twitter’s work-from-home policy, having once called for the company’s headquarters to be turned into a “homeless shelter” because, he said, so few employees actually worked there. The comment also served as a thinly veiled jab at San Francisco, which has a large homeless population.

It’s not clear if this week’s meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving their issues. Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the $54.20 per share that Musk has agreed to pay amid Wall Street doubts that the deal will be consummated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Man found dead under I-20 overpass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a homeless man who was found on Washington Road under the I-20 overpass. The victim was sleeping on the sidewalk under the bridge. An autopsy has been scheduled for some time next week. There is no suspicion of foul play. The […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Woman wanted by RCSO for terroristic threats and acts

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is wanted for one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Monday, June 6th. According to the incident report, the victim states that Kylisha Jones, 20, threw sugar, eggs, macaroni noodles, and other food items at her car […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WJBF

3 arrested on charges related to missing person case in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Oconee County women were arrested Wednesday in reference to a missing person investigation in Walhalla. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Brook Lindsey Nix, 34-year-old Amanda Lea Bryant, and 33-year-old Stephanie Nicole Stancil, all of Walhalla. Deputies said a teenage boy that was reported missing on June 1 […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Man dies following shooting on Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va. The incident happened on Broad Street just before 3 a.m., Sunday, June 19. According to the coroner, he was shot at least once. He was taken to Augusta University Medical […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Earthquake felt all over the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Did you feel that? Many over the CSRA may have felt a rumble or shake early Saturday. According to USGS.GOV, an earthquake occurred in Stillmore, Ga that could be felt all over the CSRA. A map on the USGS.GOV website shows the earthquake was felt as far as Brunswick, Ga. to […]
STILLMORE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
WJBF

Fire at Graniteville landfill contained

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — According to GVW Fire Department, a fire at the Graniteville landfill is contained. Residents in the Connector Road area may be able to see heavy smoke in the area. Multiple fire personnel and the County’s Public Works Department were on the scene working to extinguish the fire. The fire is contained […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Wall Street Journal#Wedbush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
WJBF

Deputies investigating a deadly Colleton Co. nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub on Rivers Street. According to CCSO, deputies received reports of gunfire at Hang Time Night Club around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies searched the scene and assisted two male victims suffering from “critical gunshot wounds.” […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Augusta Museum of History to hold Juneteenth event

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta Museum of History (AMH) in partnership with Westobou and the Jessye Norman School of the Arts is excited to host its Annual Juneteenth Celebration. It takes place June 18th at AMH located at 560 Reynold Street from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be a variety of activities exploring […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy