Delma Collins, former Onslow commissioner, passes away at age of 74

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 4 days ago

A former Onslow County commissioner, who also served as chairman, has passed away.

Delma Collins died at the age of 74 on Wednesday, according to a news release from the county Thursday afternoon. He served on the Onslow County Board of Commissioners from 2000-2008 and was chairman for five of those years.

The release said Collins joined the Jacksonville Police Department at the age of 21, and retired from there with 30 years of service. While serving as a board member, he also spearheaded the creation of the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority (ONWASA), and was instrumental in the implementation of a Joint Land Use Plan with Camp Lejeune that would ensure the base remained free of encroaching development.

Chairman of the Onslow County Board of Commissioners, Jack Bright, issued a statement in the release, saying Collins was a beloved public servant who helped lead the Jacksonville Police Department, and was admired by his friends and colleagues for his sense of humor.

He added Collins was elected as Board chairman during his first term.

"Onslow County is indebted to Delma Collins for his commitment to the creation of ONWASA and his work with Camp Lejeune to create a Joint Land Use Plan which ensured that the base would be able to continue its mission in Onslow County," Bright said.

"Delma Collins dedicated his life to service and our community is richer for it. I offer condolences to his family and ask for prayers and remembrances to help console their loss."

Jacksonville mayor Sammy Phillips also issued a statement on Collins' passing Thursday evening, saying during his career with Jacksonville police, Collins served as a patrol officer, narcotics officer, criminal investigator and a deputy chief.

"We worked together in law enforcement for the Jacksonville Police Department," Phillips said. "The loss of this friend, colleague and leader in our community is profound. He was a dedicated civil servant and was admired by those who knew him and worked with him."

Phillips said Collins worked diligently to ensure the well-being and economic future for the citizens of Jacksonville and Onslow County.

He added that Collins was an advocate for and a positive force in this community, always putting others first. He said he is remembered for a lifestyle of purpose and will be truly missed.

