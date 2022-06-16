ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bright Future Beckons for 2022 Annecy Residency Projects

By Ben Croll
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lISNi_0gD02CZA00

Click here to read the full article.

Inaugurated in 2021, the Annecy Residency program takes three selected projects on a six-month journey, beginning with a three-month script workshop before moving to Annecy’s Papeteries Image Factory for a similar bout of tailored mentorships and visual experimentation. At the end, the filmmakers launch their development titles at the MIFA market.

When directors Pierre Le Couviour and Amine El Ouarti brought their residency-honed title “Le Cœur à danser” to last year’s MIFA, they very quickly found an eager partner in French studio Vivement Lundi, teaming with the Rennes-based production house to develop the project even further. That extra work paid off, and when the World War I-set folktale returned to pitch at this year’s MIFA, the project broke out as a serious buzz title, inspiring immediate and ardent distributor attention before claiming two of the three top prizes for best feature pitch.

That’s just a single 2021 residency project. Below are the projects that benefited from the 2022 program. Expect to hear a lot more about these three titles.

“Deep Fake”

Pitched between a character study and a freak-out thriller, “Deep Fake” follows a young streamer whose broadcasts toe the line between roll-play and ASMR. As her reputation (and revenue) grows, she finds herself faced with an imposter looking to usurp her image.

“It’s a game of masks and a real head-trip,” says French director Ismaël Joffroy Chandoutis. “She’ll have to prove her innocence in a digital world soaked in Philip K Dick paranoia. She’ll have to prove that she owns her proper identity.”

The project will mix a hyperrealist style lifted from the paintings of David Hockney and Hiroshi Nagai with the kind of low-fi motion capture technology available to anyone with an iPhone and an inexpensive body suit. “The film will present itself as animation, because the character will appear as a digital avatar in her streams,” Chandoutis explains. “I’m basing it off today’s day-to-day users who don’t have Hollywood means, using the same set of tools.”

Working with mentor Guangli Liu, Chandoutis also used massively multiplayer online role-playing games to create and refine the project’s previz animatics. “I want to use those tools in a counter-intuitive way, to hack the software in order to transcend its limitations,” the director explains.

“Dino Doom On Desert Planet”

A 2D feature inspired by French sci-fi films from the 1970s and 80s like “Gandahar,” “Fantastic Planet,” and “Time Masters,” Hungarian directors Zsuzsanna Kreif and Balázs Turai’s “Dino Doom On Desert Planet” spins a cosmic and quite literally star-crossed love story.

“I was half asleep on a train, and thought of this idea of a meteor girl falling in love with a human boy, and then imagined what kind of trouble that would cause,” says co-director Kreif. “It starts a whole journey, because that innocent love triggers the end of the world.”

Over time – and with the help of script mentor (and “Mars Express” co-writer) Laurent Sarfati – the plot assumed more political resonances as the filmmakers traced the various social conflicts bedeviling the project’s apocalyptic setting.

“We’re trying to evoke the current mood of eco-catastrophe,” says co-director Turai. “We all share this feeling of looming collapse, where we talk about the crisis but don’t really live it, and we tried to put this into the film. But it’s also comedic and satiric. It’s a love story, a disaster movie, and a social commentary.”

The filmmakers describe the colorful look as “pop sci-fi with a psychedelic edge,” explaining that the three narrative strands will follow different visual approaches. “Space will be colder in color and texture,” Kreif explains. “While the planet is yellow and warm and bright, and the dream world that the human and meteor share will have the style of an old comic book.”

“Hanta”

“Hanta” joins historical fact with literary fiction, both adapting Bohumil Hrabal’s novel “Too Loud a Solitude” and telling the very story of the Czech author himself.

The way director Emilio Ramos sees it, those threads cannot be disentangled, because author Bohumil Hrabal wrote the slim text — about a paper presser tasked with destroying banned books — as a creative response to the government imposed repression that he also faced.

“At the heart of the story, both characters realize that ideas cannot be censored,” the Mexican filmmaker explains. “No matter how many book and people get destroyed, thoughts and ideas prevail. And so I tried to create a visual approach for this central concept, to make literal the thoughts and ideas swirling in the air around us.”

Ramos will animate “Hanta” in a 3D subsequently transformed to look like 2D rotoscope, and will soon finish the full animatic. Working with script and design mentors Anita Doron and Sepideh Farsi, Ramos honed the project’s dialogue and antagonists, while testing out concrete solutions to make the concept of swirling thoughts a distinct visual element.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Amuse Pitches Slate of Japanese Projects for U.S. Adaptation at Second A-Japan Event

Click here to read the full article. Amuse Group USA, part of Japan’s Amuse Entertainment conglomerate, is to unveil a slate of its latest projects intended for North American investment, adaptation, remake or coproduction. The new IP will be pitched on Thursday at the second edition of A-Japan, an event that jointly operated by Amuse USA and the Visual Industry Promotion Organization, a non-profit agency intended to help the Japanese content industry become globally competitive. The edition will be held online only and kick off at 11 am PDT. A recording of the event will remain on the Amuse USA website...
COMICS
Variety

‘Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be’ Review: The Pint-Size Hero of a Cartoon ‘The 400 Blows’ Meets His Makers

Click here to read the full article. Every time someone takes a comic book character the world adores and decides to make an animated movie, there’s a risk they won’t do justice to the original designs. “The Adventures of Tintin” comes immediately to mind, since Spielberg and company made the bold choice of swapping artist Hergé’s appealing clean-line designs with appalling performance-capture zombies. Or 2019’s disappointing “The Addams Family” reboot, which effectively turned Charles Addams’ macabre sketches into benign, generic-looking balloon animals. It’s a problem the folks at ON Entertainment take seriously. They’re the ones who translated Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The...
MOVIES
Variety

Baz Luhrmann Confirms Four-Hour ‘Elvis’ Cut Exists, Axed Scenes Include Nixon Meeting

Click here to read the full article. The official runtime for Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is 159 minutes, but that’s nothing compared to the 240-minute cut that the filmmaker had to trim down into a releasable theatrical cut. Speaking to Radio Times, Luhrmann confirmed that a four-hour “Elvis” cut exists with scenes that include the music icon’s infamous meeting with Richard Nixon. “I mean, I have a four-hour version, actually,” Luhrmann said. “I do. But you have to bring it down to 2 hours 30… I would have liked to lean into some of the other things more – there’s so much...
MOVIES
Variety

Preschool Fare, Short Docs Stand Out at Annecy MIFA TV Pitch

Click here to read the full article. Preschool fare and short-form docs ruled the roost at this year’s MIFA TV pitch session, with more than half the projects boasting episodes running under eight minutes in length, and nearly just as many titles aimed at the under-five crowd. Of the nine projects pitched, the preschool series “Yukon: The Space Botanist” (pictured) received the most vocal reception, drawing hearty laughs from a room full of buyers and commissioning editors at least three decades older than the show’s intended audience. Produced by Norway’s Imaginær Film, the 3D animated series gives computer graphics a tactile...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hockney
Person
Emilio Ramos
Person
Bohumil Hrabal
Variety

Greece’s Evia Film Project Brings Environmentally Focused Filmmaking to the Fore

Click here to read the full article. It had been nearly three decades since a film was last screened in Ciné Apollon, an open-air theater in the resort town of Edipsos on the north shore of the Greek island of Evia. But the arrival of several hundred moviegoers on June 15 for a screening of French filmmaker Coline Serreau’s “La Belle Verte” (The Green Planet) offered a much-needed sense of rebirth: for the cinema, and for an island that was devastated by catastrophic wildfires last summer. As part of wide-ranging efforts to revitalize struggling communities and give a boost to the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Production Team Detained at Capitol After Filming Interviews

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with statement from Capitol Police A field production team for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was detained in the Capitol on June 16 after filming comedy segments for the CBS late-night show. CBS confirmed that an incident occured with the Capitol Police while a production team to support the foul-mouthed puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog were on an authorized location shoot in  Congress. Among the seven people arrested was Robert Smigel, the writer and comedian behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. The Capitol Police said in a statement that a team was detained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Bill Cosby Civil Jury Nearly Reaches Verdict, Then Forced to Start Over

Click here to read the full article. The jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial in nearly reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, but will instead have to start their deliberations over again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, in 1975. The jurors were asked to answer nine questions, including whether Cosby sexually molested Huth, whether she was under 18, whether Cosby had reason to know that, and how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Future Beckons#Mifa#French#Rennes
Variety

Box Office: ‘Lightyear’ Opening Weekend Struggling to Outpace ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Click here to read the full article. Infinity isn’t a practical milestone at the box office, so Disney’s “Lightyear” will have to settle for a $20.7 million opening day and beyond. Pixar’s spinoff of its “Toy Story” series blasted off on Thursday night with a respectable $5.2 million from preview screenings. However, the film is now tracking for an opening in the range of $50 million to $55 million from 4,255 theaters in North America, below the initial expectations that pegged the film for a debut between $70 million and $80 million. What’s more, “Lightyear” is struggling to unseat Universal’s “Jurassic...
MOVIES
Variety

Ivan Reitman’s Daughter Catherine Reflects on Her First Father’s Day Without Him: ‘I’d Absorb Every Moment’

Click here to read the full article. My father died on Super Bowl Sunday. The night before, he had told me — in his signature style of sincere but “got places to be” — that he was proud of me. He then went to sleep and never woke up. Today, four months later, we celebrate Father’s Day. I’ve always thought the purpose of Father’s Day was to give dads a nice meal. An amusing gift. A few hours of praise and priority, before the wave of ordinary life crashes us back into our routine. But outside of a few hours of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Neil Diamond Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at Boston Red Sox Game in Rare Post-Retirement Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Although it wasn’t a winning night on the field for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, baseball fans received a treat from Neil Diamond, who gave a rare live performance of “Sweet Caroline.” Diamond retired from concert touring in 2018 following his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. This post-retirement appearance is the first time that Diamond has performed at Fenway since 2013. He performed the song then as the Red Sox played their first home game since the Boston Marathon bombing. In a video shared by Fox Sports: MLB on Twitter, Diamond is enthusiastically singing along to...
BOSTON, MA
Ars Technica

Behold the Magnetar, nature’s ultimate superweapon

If you think black holes are the scariest things in the Universe, I have something to share with you. There are balls of dead matter no bigger than a city yet shining a hundred times brighter than the Sun that send out flares of X-rays visible across the galaxy. Their interiors are made of superfluid subatomic particles, and they have cores of exotic and unknown states of matter. Their lifetime is only a few thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Pusha T and No Malice Reunite as Clipse for Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something in the Water’ Festival

Click here to read the full article. Clipse, the duo of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, reunited on stage Saturday night for Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival in Washington D.C. The last time the two gave a live performance as Clipse was in 2010, shortly after the release of their final album “Til The Casket Drops.” Just as Justin Timberlake was exiting the stage after singing hits like “My Love” with T.I. and “Sexy Back,” as well as the Neptunes-directed “Señorita” and “Rock Your Body,” the crooner invited the reunited duo to deliver their guest verse on “Like I...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

Banijay’s Head of Scripted Lars Blomgren on Alex de la Iglesia, Co-Production, Ramping Up in Spanish-Speaking Markets

Click here to read the full article. In late April, Banijay Iberia moved waves by taking an equity stake in Alex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang’s Pokeespsie Films, with the aim of scaling up on its Spanish-language high-end original series and fiction production. Via Shine Iberia, Banijay is also producing biopic “Bosé,” one of VIS’ biggest Spanish-language plays for Paramount Plus, about singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé. Best known for its entertainment formats – though it does own Barcelona’s Diagonal TV, producer of hit Netflix historical sagas “Cathedral of the Sea” and “Heirs to the Land” and DLO Producciones, behind “Tell Me Who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tribeca Enterprises to Launch Podcast Network This July

Click here to read the full article. Tribeca Enterprises will launch Tribeca Audio, a new podcast network dedicated to curating audio content year-round, this July. Jane Rosenthal made the announcement at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday during a special presentation of the upcoming Radiotopia podcast “My Mother Made Me.” Tribeca Audio will launch its flagship series, and Tribeca Enterprises’ first podcast, July 13. Titled “Tribeca Audio Premieres,” the series will be hosted by Davy Gardner, head of Tribeca Audio and the curator of audio storytelling at Tribeca Festival. The podcast will air every other week and feature the full first episode...
ECONOMY
Variety

Bobbie Whiteman, Longtime Variety Editor, Dies at 62

Click here to read the full article. Roberta Whiteman, a longtime editor for Variety who specialized in international coverage, died June 17 at a hospice facility near Vero Beach, Fla., where she lived. She was 62. Known as Bobbie, the British native was a skilled copy editor and news editor who was an unfailingly sunny presence in Variety‘s newsroom for nearly 13 years. Whiteman demonstrated her courage, strength and resilience after being diagnosed in 2007 with a rare form of cancer that affected her spinal cord and brain. Despite undergoing difficult treatments, Whiteman was rarely absent from the newsroom for long. She...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Vince McMahon Makes Brief ‘SmackDown Live’ Appearance After Misconduct Allegations

Click here to read the full article. Vince McMahon opened “SmackDown Live” on Friday night with a brief appearance in the ring. McMahon strutted to the ring with a smile on his face as his theme music — “No Chance in Hell” — played over the speakers. He kept his remarks brief, saying, “It is a privilege as always to stand before you here tonight, the WWE universe…I’m here simply to remind you of the four words we just saw in what we call our WWE signature. Those four words are: then, now, forever, and the most important word is together....
WWE
Variety

Ben Stiller Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for World Refugee Day: ‘Seeking Safety Is a Right’

Click here to read the full article. Actor Ben Stiller met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, during World Refugee Day. Stiller is currently visiting Ukraine in the role of a goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Since Saturday, Stiller has traveled through Poland and Ukraine, where he has met with people forced to flee their homes due to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, he visited occupied settlements in the Kyiv Region, including the residential areas of Kyiv. According to a press release from the official website for Zelenskyy, Stiller and Ukraine’s UNHCR representative...
WORLD
Variety

‘Squid Game,’ Samsung and Apple Top YouTube’s 2022 Ad Global Leaderboard

Click here to read the full article. The original “Squid Game” trailer took the green light all the way to a spot on YouTube’s top 10 ads leaderboard for the last 12 months. Coming in at No. 5 on the YouTube global ad ranking, Netflix’s “Squid Game” Season 1 trailer, released Sept. 1, 2021, has nearly 50 million views to date. Among the YouTube top 10, it registered the most likes with almost 850,000. Netflix has greenlit a second season of the violent South Korean drama and last week released a Season 2 teaser trailer. YouTube released the rankings Monday, timed for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

U.S. Subscription VOD Revenue Growth Slowing to 13% in 2022, Hitting $25 Billion: PwC Report

Click here to read the full article. Subscription streaming video is cooling down from torrid growth rates seen in 2020 and ’21 — fueled by pandemic lockdowns — but is still experiencing healthy expansion in the U.S., one of the segment’s most mature markets. In 2022, SVOD services in the United States will generate revenue of $25.32 billion, up 13% from last year, according to PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022–2026 report, released Monday. The segment is projected to reach $33.59 billion by 2026, representing an 8.5% compound annual growth rate from 2021-26. The 13% uptick projected for this year is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy