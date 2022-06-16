Shuffle Board: New Asos, Tecovas and Covectra CEOs, Levi’s Names SVP, Wayfair and A.K.A. Brands Tap VPs
Click here to read the full article.
CEOs were appointed at Asos and Tecovas, and Levi Strauss named Amisha Jain SVP, managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa.This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal
- Asos and Boohoo Customers Can't Break This Bad Habit
- Asos and Zara Are Trying to Make Fast Fashion Sustainable
- Diesel Promotes Eraldo Poletto to Global CEO
Comments / 0