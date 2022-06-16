ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shuffle Board: New Asos, Tecovas and Covectra CEOs, Levi’s Names SVP, Wayfair and A.K.A. Brands Tap VPs

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnPND_0gD022p900

Click here to read the full article.

CEOs were appointed at Asos and Tecovas, and Levi Strauss named Amisha Jain SVP, managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa.

This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Steve Madden Taps New OMS, Camper Invests in Demand Forecasting

Click here to read the full article. Attabotics and Körber are equipping brands with 3D storage and retrieval tech, while Faire extended $60 million to more than 6,000 SMBs. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Balance Sues Steve Madden in Sneaker SpatHow Lightspeed's Updates Serve Brands and BuyersWhy Attabotics Looked to Ants to Solve Some of the Supply Chain's Toughest ProblemsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc.’s $150 Million Commitment Boosts Central America Sourcing

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. is among U.S. companies committing $1.9 billion to sourcing from Central America to strengthen near-shore supply chains. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAt New Balance, Supply Chain Constraints Unlock New Sourcing HubsWhite House Pressured to Hold Firm on China TariffsGap Inc. CEO Reveals Plan to 'Re-Stabilize' Old NavyBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Stitch Fix Lays Off Hundreds of Employees

Click here to read the full article. The layoffs come after a poor third quarter for the personal styling service, which saw sales dip 8 percent and losses reach $78 million. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Intermix, JD Sports Name CEOs, DSW Taps President, New Calvin Klein, Stitch Fix CMOs'Business Comfort' Means Big Opportunity for DenimBritish Freight Ferry's Mass Layoffs Spark Calls for Government ActionBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Flexport, The RealReal, New Look CEOs; New Columbia Sportswear SVP

Click here to read the full article. CEO changes were seen at The RealReal, New Look and Flexport; Columbia Sportswear named Francois Guillon SVP of planning and fulfillment. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFormer Amazon Boss Jumps Ship for FlexportThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeFlexport Rival Raises $150 Million for LatAm LogisticsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Levi Strauss
WWD

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. Change is the air on Wall Street.  Most fashion and retail companies took a step back during the pandemic to reset with an eye toward coming out stronger. And now, as chief executive officers try to push their plans through tough economic headwinds, more and more are getting caught up in whirlwinds of one kind or another.  More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos Target Corp.’s stock fell as much as 7.8 percent on Tuesday and closed...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Not All of the Best Deals Will Be On Amazon Prime Day — These Online Sales Are Here to Compete

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during retail therapy bonanza.More from The Hollywood ReporterTarget Is Taking on Amazon Prime Day -- Here Are the Best Deals to Expect...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svp#Vps#Fast Fashion#Shuffle Board#Covectra#Wayfair And A K A#Sourcing Journal Asos#American
Sourcing Journal

Forever 21’s Calling Barbie Girls Everywhere

Click here to read the full article. Forever 21 is the latest fashion retailer to tap into Gen Z’s obsession with nostalgia by creating a collection with the iconic Barbie herself. The Authentic Brands Group label‘s drop arrives as a “Barbie” movie is in the works to hit theaters next summer, with the rom-com starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The ’90s-tinged Barbie Summer 2022 Collection features women’s jean jackets and shorts, swimwear, sleepwear and accessories, alongside beauty products and home décor, a category it recently entered. It also includes a series of Barbie Fashionista dolls with inclusive body shapes, skin tones...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Rent the Runway CEO: ‘Black Tie Is to 2022 as Sweatpants Were to 2020’

Click here to read the full article. “We are seeing customers gravitate toward more formal looks” like cocktail dresses and gowns, CEO Jennifer Hyman said in an earnings call. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Klarna Cuts 10% of Workforce, Walmart Commits to RFID, GreyOrange Raises $110 MillionIs There Anything Millennials Don't Mind Renting?Why Fashion Can't Chase Profits and Piles of Product at the Planet's ExpenseBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

How Long Will Port Congestion Last?

Click here to read the full article. Fitch said ocean freight could reach a turning point in 2023, when growth in vessel capacity is likely to exceed container demand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWith Karl Lagerfeld in Hand, G-III Raises GuidanceGoldman Analyst Unpacks 'Scary' Holiday Planning Scenario: Week AheadTrucking Should Brace for 'Wild Ride' in Coming MonthsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sourcing Journal

With Gas Prices Rising, Everyone’s Worried About the $55K-and-Under Consumer: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Vera Bradley CEO Rob Wallstrom pointed to a falloff in full-line spending among customers in $55,000 and under households. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Hits 'Unacceptably High' 8.6% Amid Calls for Federal ActionLabor Market's Key to Consumer Spending: Week AheadConsumers 'Taking Higher Prices in Stride,' Data ShowsBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

US Cotton Trust Protocol and BASF’s E3 Make Sustainable Leaps Forward

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has been approved as a standard for sustainable cotton by the German government. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGrupo Kaltex Reaffirms its Commitment to a More Aware Textile IndustrySupima Partners With TextileGenesis on Industry Traceability BenchmarkHow to Protect Your Brand with a Cotton Traceability EcosystemBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Starbucks head of North America business leaving company

SEATTLE (AP) — Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ North America president who’s been a prominent figure in the company’s push against worker unionization, is leaving the company after 17 years. In a letter sent to Starbucks employees, whom the company calls “partners,” chief operating officer John Culver said...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie Is Trying to Be a Tech Company, Too

Click here to read the full article. “We’re moving away from how a traditional retailer operates and more towards how a tech company operates,” CTO Samir Desai said. This content is for SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAbercrombie Customers Don't Seem to Mind Paying Higher PricesWalmart Dives Deeper Into Drone DeliveryAbercrombie & Fitch Documentary Revisits Its Discriminatory HistoryBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Prologis Expands Industrial Footprint With $26 Billion Takeover

Click here to read the full article. Prologis and Duke Realty confirmed Monday a merger agreement that brings some 153 million square feet of space to the former’s portfolio. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWill Activist Investors Get Last Laugh in Kohl's Sale Saga?ABG Reportedly Walks from Ted Baker Talks. What's Next?Who Is Franchise Group, Kohl's Exclusive Buyout Bidder?Best of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Shein Faces $100 Million Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. A freelance artist who claims Shein copied her artwork wants the fast-fashion e-tailer to pay out more than $100 million. The copyright infringement complaint, filed by the Jacksonville, Fla. artist Maggie Stephenson Wednesday, joins similar lawsuits from fashion brands like Stussy and Dr. Martens—both of which have accused the fast-growing Chinese phenom of selling “copies” of their trademarked designs. Denim titan Levi Strauss filed its own lawsuit in August 2018, but settled in December that year. A freelance illustrator for magazines, advertising and other publishers, Stephenson has counted Sephora, Urban Outfitters, Net-a-Porter Magazine and Mr...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sourcing Journal

Kanye West Hints at Adidas Split Over ‘Fake Yeezy’

Click here to read the full article. The performer-turned-designer compared himself to Kobe Bryant, who reportedly considered splitting with Nike and forming his own brand. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAdidas and Nike Lock Horns Over TechAdidas and Gucci's Colorful Collab Finally ArrivesNike, Adidas Targeted by Labor Campaigns in CambodiaBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Treadler’s Days Are Numbered, H&M Confirms

Click here to read the full article. Pour one out for Treadler, a B2B service that allowed third-party companies to unlock H&M Group’s global supply chain, including its list of Higg-vetted factories, with the goal of surmounting initial business barriers and accelerating sustainability progress. Treadler’s operations, which began in 2020, will be phased out during the coming months as a result of “developments and uncertainties in the world around us” that forced the retailer to “revise some of our priorities,” an H&M Group spokesperson told Sourcing Journal. “When evaluating Treadler’s current position, we conclude that it hasn’t been growing fast enough. Given...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy