New line of MLB caps and jerseys have holes in them, cost $1k

Is this the future of fashion?

Italian fashion company Off-White is teaming up with New Era for a new line of apparel that will put you back a few dollars.

The line has hats ($260), shirts ($355), hoodies ($630) and jerseys ($1,030)… and they have…holes in them.

The holes are called “meteor holes” and feature open spaces on jerseys and hats.

Jerseys have “Your Name” on the back with the #23.

The teams featured at this time include the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Oakland A’s.

Off-White was founded by fashion designer and Chicago native Virgil Abloh in Milan, Italy a decade ago. Abloh died from a form of cancer in November 2021.

Off-What has teamed up with companies like Nike, Ikea and Levi’s in the past.

Unfortunately for Pirates fans, there isn't any Pittsburgh apparel unless you have an old ripped up Ryan Doumit jersey.