Bills’ training camp schedule announced

By Evan Anstey
 4 days ago

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been three years since the Buffalo Bills spent training camp at St. John Fisher College, but they’ll be back this summer.

The team announced that training camp will kick off on July 24 and continue through August 11. Here is the full schedule of open practices, per the Buffalo Bills’ website :

  • Sunday, July 24 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Monday, July 25 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Wednesday, July 27 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Friday, July 29 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Saturday, July 30 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Monday, August 1 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Tuesday, August 2 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Thursday, August 4 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Friday, August 5 (5:30 p.m.) [Highmark Stadium – Return of the Blue and Red]
  • Sunday, August 7 (11:45 a.m.)
  • Wednesday, August 10 (9:45 a.m.)
  • Thursday, August 11 (9:45 a.m.)

Tickets for training camp go on sale July 14, but the sale date for the Highmark Stadium practice will be announced at another time. Fans will need mobile tickets , and there’s a limit of four tickets per account. Those can be obtained for free here .

Parking will be available at Mendon and Sutherland high schools, with a shuttle bus available to bring fans to the college campus.

The Bills will face the Colts, Broncos and Panthers in the preseason this year, and open their regular season in Los Angeles against Super Bowl champions the Rams.

