ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Autopsy confirms remains are those of woman reported missing

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XjSM_0gD01xeA00

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be determined, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Deputies search for missing Kosciusko man

“The Tupelo Police Department is working alongside the Lee County Coroner’s Office to investigate this death,” Green said.

Tupelo police were notified on May 21 that remains, possibly human, had been located in the city’s Old Belden Circle area. The Union County Search and Rescue squad had been conducting follow up searches of that area for Cockrell, who was last heard from in August.

At the time of her disappearance, the family said Cockrell suffered from a medical condition that could affect her judgment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Cyclist killed in Tupelo identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A cyclist was struck Friday evening, June 17 in southeast Tupelo and later died at the hospital. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the cylist as 54-year old Bruce Martin Franklin, Jr of East Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

MHP responds to deadly crash in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a deadly crash on Highway 469. The crash happened Sunday, June 19 at 8:06 pm, near Townsend Drive in Rankin County. Investigators said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Christopher Moore of Florence, traveled south on Highway 469 when it collided with an ATV […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man jailed after hit-and-run crash kills Mississippi cyclist

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities have charged a driver in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist. A 58-year-old man was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Tupelo, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Police responded Friday night to calls of a seriously injured man who later died at a hospital. […]
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Belden, MS
City
Pearl, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
County
Lee County, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
kicks96news.com

Suspicious Persons and Donkeys Loose in Leake

5:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious individual possibly holding a weapon and walking down HWY 43 a few miles past Thomastown heading toward the Madison County line. 9:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several donkeys out in the roadway on...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Rankin County teen crashes into ATV, killing driver

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Rankin County. According to MHP, the crash happened on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive just after 8 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 469 when it collided with...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Funeral arrangements announced for 5-year-old killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mariyah Lacy, a 5-year-old girl who was killed on Bailey Drive in Jackson on Sunday, June 12. According to the funeral home, her arrangements are as follows: Thursday, June 23 – Candlelight at 7:30 p.m. at New Era Family Funeral Home in Holcomb Friday, June […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Green
WJTV 12

Mississippi, Alabama mourners praise officer killed on duty

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A police officer killed on duty in Mississippi earlier this month is being remembered there and in his Alabama hometown as a person willing to serve any community where he worked. A memorial service was held Thursday in Meridian, Mississippi, for Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who was shot to death June 9 […]
MERIDIAN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Grenada, MS – Kenneth and Douglas Williams Killed in Crash on Hwy 51

According to the county sheriff, the crash took place at about 9:15 a.m. on Highway 51 when two vehicles collided with one another. The two deceased victims have since been identified as Douglas Williams and Kenneth Williams, both residents of Tillatoba. Two other patients were transported by ambulance to a...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating Sunday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police are investigating a Sunday night shooting at the Spiller Furniture and Mi Hacienda parking lot. It happened around 11 p.m. Someone fired close to 100 shots. Some vehicles were hit. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said one person was treated and released from the...
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Human Remains#The Union County Search#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Booneville man

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 55-year-old Larry H. Oikion, of Booneville. He is described as six-feet two inches tall, weighs 248 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Oikion was last seen on Thursday, June 16 around 10:30 p.m. in the […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 469 in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Highway 469 near Townsend Drive in Rankin County. Master Sergeant Eric Henry says 18-year-old Christopher Moore, of Florence, traveled south on Highway 469 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when it collided with an ATV driven by 30-year-old Justin Taylor, of Mendenhall, traveling south on Highway 469.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Light and Water employee reported dead

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus Light and Water employee reported missing Saturday afternoon has died. The employee was believed to be working at the wastewater treatment plant before going missing. Crews and agencies were on the scene transferring water from one tank to another in an effort to find the...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtva.com

Missing Booneville man found safe

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Booneville man. According to the Tupelo Police Department, 55-year-old Larry Oikion was last seen Thursday night, June 16. He is white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 248 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 10:00...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County gives Gluckstadt $68K for police radios

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt received a $68,974.10 grant from Madison County to purchase police radios. The Northside Sun reported the cost of the radios and associated costs are not included in the city’s budget, unlike most established cities. Mayor Walter Morrison asked Madison County for help in paying for the radios […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Body found at wastewater treatment plant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency responders said a body has been found at the wastewater treatment plant on Yorkville Road near the fairgrounds. Word about the discovery came after police officers and firefighters showed up to look for a reported missing Columbus Light and Water employee. This story is developing...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Wednesday crash killed two in Grenada County

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Wednesday morning in Grenada County left two people dead. Sheriff Rolando Fair said the wreck happened at approximately 9:15 on Highway 51. It appears two vehicles collided. The crash killed Kenneth Williams and Douglas Williams, both of Tillatoba. Two other individuals were taken to...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy