ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Parade, festival and fireworks: City plans daylong Fourth of July event in downtown Stockton

By Record news services
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuCXA_0gD01vsi00

People can gather their family, friends, and kids on the Fourth of July to attend a free parade, a multitude of entertainment, activities, and a fireworks show in Stockton, hosted by the city at the downtown waterfront.

The day will kick off with the parade beginning at 10 a.m., hosted by the United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County.

The procession will travel eastbound from Weber Avenue and Center Street and a partial closure of the streets will occur between Lincoln and Center streets, according to the city.

At noon, the gates will open to the Weber Point Events Center, located at 221 N. Center St., for everyone to enjoy jumpers, face painters, live music and bands, food trucks and other entertainment.

According to the city, the Blowbacks Band will play from 1-3 p.m., Nick Isaak Band will take the stage from 4-6 p.m. and the Latin Magic Band will play from 7-9 p.m.

Lawn chairs and blankets are accepted into the center for people to relax and enjoy the celebration. The fireworks show will begin at about 9:30 p.m. and will last 20 minutes.

The Stockton Ports have home games scheduled for the Fourth of July weekend on July 1, 2 and 3 and will also be hosting fireworks shows on Saturday and Sunday.

The Stockton City Council in April asked the city to get more involved in weaving the Weber Point event and the parade into a seamless day of celebration.

“If people could go from the parade and finish up right into Weber Point for a day of barbecue … the things that we saw on TV as kids and were excited to watch,” Councilmember Sol Jobrack said. “I’m really encouraged by what I see so far, and I want to see how we can create a bigger type of event that would encourage even people outside of the city of Stockton to want to come here and celebrate with us.”

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Board Of Supervisors Approve $10,000 Fine For Illegal Fireworks Usage In American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved a $10,000 fine for the use of illegal fireworks on the American River Parkway. The board approved the new fine saying that the area is an ecological and recreational asset that must be protected. Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade did: “The majority of the fires caused on the American River Parkway are human caused. They normally originate near encampments and they’re a problem for the Sacramento Fire Department.” He continued, “The amount of lives and people that are out recreating this area and the potential for them to be injured or killed is there.” The ordinance will go into effect on June 24.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Concerts on the Square 2022

Roseville, Calif. – The warm weather arrives early in Northern California and that means outdoor concerts on tap at Downtown Roseville’s Town Square. Admission is free!. For those looking for a more low-key and casual alternative to large shows, the Downtown Roseville Concert series serves up some fun. From May through September, enjoy free music at the Town Square while grabbing a bite to eat or stopping by the beer garden for a cold one. Gates open at 6:30pm, concerts start at 7:30pm. No coolers, outside alcohol, smoking, glass or animals permitted.
ROSEVILLE, CA
macaronikid.com

Visit Fairy Tale Town for FREE on select days this summer!

The temperatures are rising in Sacramento and Fairytale Town can help kick off summer break and provide families a place to stay cool. Fairytale Town, with the help of Bonney Plumbing, Electrical, Heating and Air, is offering free admission to the play park when the temperature hits 95-degrees*. What better way for families to beat the heat and have fun than a day letting their imaginations run wild on Fairytale Town’s bright and colorful play sets, lush shaded grounds and fun new Cool Zone, which is equipped with misters to keep the heat at bay.
SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

It’s Official: Negro Bar Recreation Area Will Be Receiving a New Name

The California State Parka and Recreation Commission unanimously voted to change the name of Negro Bar Recreation Area on Lake Natoma in Folsom. The popular day-use area will temporarily be known as “Black Miners Bar” with a permanent name to be considered in the coming year. Negro Bar...
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Local
California Society
City
Lincoln, CA
Stockton, CA
Society
San Joaquin County, CA
Society
Local
California Government
San Joaquin County, CA
Government
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Government
CBS Sacramento

Cal Expo’s Fourth Of July Fireworks Show Canceled For 3rd Year In A Row; Staffing Shortage Blamed

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cal Expo is the latest to cancel their fireworks show again – and it’s for reasons beyond the pandemic. But fire officials worry this will only add to the number of illegal fireworks shows in residential areas. It’s the third year in a row the Fourth of July show won’t go on at Cal Expo. In an online statement, organizers said the pandemic has pressed pause on public events. “We are facing staffing and resource shortages that have created unexpected difficulties. Right now, the most important thing for Cal Expo is to focus our attention on the upcoming California State...
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

Popular Folsom Rec Area Will Temporarily Undergo Name Change

In a Friday afternoon meeting, the State Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously to rename a day-use area in the Folsom Lake Recreation Area from Negro Bar to "Black Miners Bar" in a temporary move before an official name change happens. The call to have this popular rec area undergo a name change is not new, but this is the first point of action by the commission to moving towards a name change after years of calls to do so. The commission says they are going to temporarily change the name while they start the process to find a new name for the area, which could take up to a year. Following this vote, research will be conducted to find a better suited name for the area.
FOLSOM, CA
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

Father's Day is Sunday and there are plenty of events and festivities happening across Northern California from Juneteenth events to a beer festival and the El Dorado County fair. Juneteenth events across the area. Sunday is Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and there are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

17,000 dump trucks of dirt: Neighbors group fights to save Walnut Creek hills from houses

Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fireworks Show#Bay City#Blowbacks Band#The Latin Magic Band#The Stockton Ports#The Stockton City Council
Evie M.

Hotel Stockton Apartments might be home to a bunch of ghosts

The historic Hotel StocktonMichael Aivaliotis Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I miss living in California. There's so much history and it's a truly unique state. I even miss Stockton, where I was born and frequently visited, no matter how boring I thought it was at the time. I always felt something "special" about Stockton, and it turns out I was right.
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

WATCH: Woman saves kitten on side of interstate in California

STOCKTON, Calif. — A kitten is safe after it got stuck on the middle of Interstate 5 in Stockton, California, and his rescue was caught on dashcam footage. Kristan Turnbeaugh said she rescued the kitten she appropriately named Rumble Strip on Thursday night just before rush hour traffic hit.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Bay Area

Mr. Goodman: Man Gives Back to Pittsburg Neighborhood

They call him Mr. Goodman because that’s exactly what he is to all of his neighbors. He BBQ’s for everyone, hands out food, toys and turned his home into a community center. His real name is Mr. Roderick Coleman, a Pittsburg man, who said that he’s trying to...
PITTSBURG, CA
mymotherlode.com

UPDATE: Reported Fire On Fortuna Mine Road

Update at 1:40 p.m.: The fire has been contained with no evacuations at this time. Law enforcement requests people continue to avoid the area as emergency crews will be working throughout the afternoon mopping up. Update at 1:30 p.m.: Fire crews are on the scene of what we know now...
SONORA, CA
padailypost.com

What’s open, what’s closed on Monday, Juneteenth

Juneteenth, designated as a federal holiday last year to honor the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, will be observed on Monday, June 20. Some places are closing Monday or switching to holiday schedules while others are not. Government. City Hall: City offices will be closed in East Palo Alto, Redwood...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Evie M.

One of the "Scariest Haunted Sites in California" is this Modesto Cemetery

Freemason Memorial at Acacia cemeteryTim Evanston on Flickr.com Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Delays expected in Solano Co. due to paving projects

(BCN) — Caltrans is advising motorists to expect overnight delays due to several paving projects in Solano County in Fairfield and between Dixon and Davis. The work on each project will span one overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the following morning. The projects are as follows, according to a Caltrans […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

2K+
Followers
745
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy